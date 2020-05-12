Recipe: French yogurt cake takes so little effort and gives you so much in return

Makes one 8 1/2-inch loaf

French schoolchildren learn to make this simple cake using the small glass pot that yogurt comes in to measure all the ingredients. Author and Normandy resident Susan Herrmann Loomis writes on her blog, "On Rue Tatin," that she thinks it was invented by the yogurt company, Danone, in the 1950s. "It was perfect for kids who loved mixing together 1 pot of yogurt, three pots of butter, four pots of flour, two pots of sugar and one pot of eggs and getting a cake to eat out of the whole exercise, for their afternoon snack, or gouter," she writes. The loaf has a firm pound-cake texture with a pretty golden color. This version is made with oil instead of butter, using standard American measurements to mix it with plain yogurt, flour, sugar, and lemon rind. Since our yogurt comes in all sizes -- from 5 to 6 ounces -- use what you can find, regular or Greek (you need about 2/3 cup). If your yogurt is 5 ounces, add an extra teaspoon of oil to the batter. You need two bowls, one for liquids and one for the dry ingredients, then you mix them together and pour the cake into a loaf pan lined with parchment paper. When it's baked, just lift it out using the parchment as handles. The little cake takes so little effort and gives you so much in return.

Canola oil (for the pan) 2 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup sugar 1 small container (5 to 6 ounces) plain whole-milk yogurt (about 2/3 cup) 3 eggs ½ cup canola or vegetable oil Grated rind of 1 lemon

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Very lightly rub the inside of an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-by-2 1/2-inch loaf pan (6-cup capacity) with oil. Press a sheet of parchment paper into the pan so the paper comes above the edges by at least 1 inch. You'll use this overhang later to lift the cake out of the pan.

2. In a bowl that will hold all the ingredients, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar to blend them.

3. In another bowl, whisk the yogurt. Add the eggs, one at a time, then the oil and lemon rind. Whisk until completely smooth.

4. Pour the yogurt mixture into the flour mixture and stir with a rubber spatula until the batter is thoroughly blended. Pour the batter into the pan. Tap the pan once hard on the table to settle any air pockets.

5. Transfer the cake to the oven and bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.

6. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes. Use the parchment paper to lift the cake out of the pan. Set on the wire rack to cool completely.

Sheryl Julian