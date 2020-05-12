Recipe: This classic all-beef meatloaf is a comfort-food classic

Serves 6

There are dozens of ways to make meatloaf with different ground meats and various additions. This all-beef loaf, a comfort food classic, is shaped in a baking dish and covered with a tangy tomato sauce. Soft breadcrumbs soaked in milk are not just a filler, but also keep the loaf light and tender. Use any plain white or whole-wheat bread you have on hand and whir it in a food processor to make coarse crumbs. Serve the meatloaf with noodles, mashed potatoes, rice, or sauteed vegetables. Or make hearty sandwiches from thick slices and some of the tomato sauce (or a drizzle of hot sauce) on sub or bulkie rolls.

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs ½ cup milk 1 small onion, grated or finely chopped (about 3/4 cup) 2 pounds (85 percent lean) ground beef 2 eggs 1 cup chopped parsley 1½ teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce ⅓ cup ketchup 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon brown sugar

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the breadcrumbs and milk. Mix well to moisten the bread and set aside for 5 minutes.

3. Add the onion, beef, eggs, parsley, salt, and pepper. With clean hands, mix well until thoroughly combined.

4. Place the meat mixture in the baking dish and form it into an oval loaf that is about 10 inches long, a generous 4 inches wide, and 2 1/2 inches high.

5. In a bowl, stir together the tomato sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar. Pour the sauce over and around the meat.

6. Bake the meatloaf for 70 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the loaf registers 155 degrees (it will rise 5 degrees as it rests). If there are any brownish-gray clumps around the loaf, spoon them off; it's natural for some meat proteins to release during cooking and these can coagulate into grayish liquid and soft clumps. They're edible, but the loaf is prettier without them. Let the meatloaf sit in a warm place for 5 minutes (the temperature will rise 5 degrees). Cut into thick slices.

Lisa Zwirn