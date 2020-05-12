Recipe: Velvety, bright-green spring pea soup is ridiculously simple to make

Serves 4

Velvety smooth and delicately flavored, this bright green soup is a welcome sign that it's spring, and light-filled evenings call for a change of pace from hearty winter bowls. Soups don't get much simpler than this: peas, chicken stock, a splash or wine and lemon juice, and a leek are practically all that's in the pot. The sugar in fresh peas turns to starch unpredictably (not unlike corn on the cob) so frozen peas make a convenient and sensible substitute. Leeks can be sandy, so be sure to fan out the layers and rinse them thoroughly (you can substitute a medium onion, if you need to). Because there are so few ingredients in this soup, homemade stock makes a difference. P.S. Stock is easier to make than sourdough.

1 large leek or 1 medium onion 2 tablespoons unsalted butter Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup dry white wine 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock 2 pounds frozen peas (about 7 cups) 2 tablespoons lemon juice ½ cup sour cream, yogurt, or creme fraiche (for garnish) 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives (for garnish)

1. Trim the root end of the leek and cut off all but 1 inch of the dark green. Halve the leek lengthwise and rinse it under a cold tap, checking for sand by fanning out the layers. Cut the halves into thin slices. If using an onion, slice it thinly.

2. In a soup pot over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add the leek or onion, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until soft but not browned. Add the white wine and cook to reduce it by about half.

3. Add the stock to the pot, turn the heat to high, and bring it to a boil. Remove the pot from the heat and add the peas. Let them steep off the heat for 5 minutes.

4. In a blender, puree the soup in batches until very smooth. Return the soup to the pot and bring to a boil. Stir in the lemon juice. Simmer for 2 minutes, or until the soup is hot. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

5. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with a spoonful or swirl of sour cream, yogurt, or creme fraiche and a sprinkle of chives.

Sally Pasley Vargas