How to report a scam and financial fraud

If you or someone you know has been scammed, experts say you should report it. You might not get your money back, but you might prevent someone else from being a victim. According to Brendan Donahue, a postal inspector program manager, you should also reach out to one of the state or federal agencies that contributes to the Federal Trade Commission’s national database of fraud complaints.

Here’s where and how to report fraud:

The Federal Trade Commission is the clearinghouse for complaints collected from individuals as well as federal, state, and local agencies. It shares that data with law enforcement and tracks trends. Will Maxson, assistant director of the FTC’s Division of Marketing Practices, describes the agency as a “one-stop shop” for reporting fraud. The FTC has civil (not criminal) authority, but it can sue companies that offer fraudulent products or services. Its consumer blog at ftc.gov is a good source of information on the latest in scams, including those referencing COVID-19. Register a complaint at ftccomplaintassistant.gov.