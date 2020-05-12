The next Mass. marijuana commissioner is not allowed to be a registered Democrat

There’s an open seat on the Cannabis Control Commission for someone who has experience in a regulated industry, but the 1.5 million registered Democrats in the state shouldn’t bother applying.

The recent resignation of Kay Doyle from the CCC opens up a slot to be filled by a majority vote of Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. The next commissioner must have experience in oversight or management of commodities, production, or distribution in a regulated industry, and because the CCC already includes three Democrats, the next commissioner cannot be registered as a Democrat.

An application for the job has been posted through the attorney general’s office and applicants can submit their resume and completed application to either the governor’s office, AG’s office, or treasurer’s office by May 22.