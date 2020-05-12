The next Mass. marijuana commissioner is not allowed to be a registered Democrat

There’s an open seat on the Cannabis Control Commission for someone who has experience in a regulated industry, but the 1.5 million registered Democrats in the state shouldn’t bother applying.
The recent resignation of Kay Doyle from the CCC opens up a slot to be filled by a majority vote of Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. The next commissioner must have experience in oversight or management of commodities, production, or distribution in a regulated industry, and because the CCC already includes three Democrats, the next commissioner cannot be registered as a Democrat.
An application for the job has been posted through the attorney general’s office and applicants can submit their resume and completed application to either the governor’s office, AG’s office, or treasurer’s office by May 22.
At least two of the three constitutional officers must agree on the eventual appointment.
The 11-page application asks candidates what they think the mission of the CCC should be, how they would go about fulfilling that mission if appointed, what qualities they think are most important for a cannabis commissioner, and what they view as the greatest challenge facing the CCC. It also asks applicants to detail their education, work, legal, and financial histories.
Doyle, who was jointly appointed to a three-year term on the CCC in September 2017, stepped down from the CCC on May 8 to take a job as US director of public policy for Greenwich Biosciences.
Commissioner Shaleen Title’s initial term is also set to expire this September. Commissioners Britte McBride and Jennifer Flanagan were appointed to terms expiring in September 2021, and Chairman Steven Hoffman’s term extends until 2022. New commissioners will be appointed for five-year terms.