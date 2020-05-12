San Francisco gives alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana to people dealing with addiction while isolating

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco is using private donations to deliver alcohol, tobacco, and medical marijuana to a few dozen people dealing with addiction as they isolate or quarantine in city-leased hotel rooms during the coronavirus pandemic, officials confirmed Wednesday.

There are about 270 people, mostly homeless, staying in hotel rooms to recover from COVID-19 or to wait out possible exposure to the virus. Nearly a dozen people have received alcohol, and more than two dozen have received tobacco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

City officials said that private donations pay for the items, and that helping manage nicotine, opioid, and alcohol cravings ensures that recovering people don’t go out and possibly infect others.