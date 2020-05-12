Alleged repeat drunk driver slams into marked State Police cruiser parked with blue lights flashing

A State Police trooper narrowly escaped injury late Monday when a repeat drunk driver allegedly smashed into the rear of his marked Ford Police Interceptor SUV with its blue lights activated while the vehicle was parked on a Fitchburg street, State Police said.

The trooper and the driver of the car that allegedly hit the vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Craig J. Jatrinski, both were uninjured, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in a statement.

Jatrinski, a Fitchburg resident, was charged with operating under the influence - 4th offense - after State Police checked his driving record and learned that he has at least one prior OUI conviction and at least two other OUI arrests, Procopio wrote. Jatrinski was also charged with operating after his right to drive was suspended, State Police said.