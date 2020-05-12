Alleged repeat drunk driver slams into marked State Police cruiser parked with blue lights flashing

A State Police trooper narrowly escaped injury late Monday when a repeat drunk driver allegedly smashed into the rear of his marked Ford Police Interceptor SUV with its blue lights activated while the vehicle was parked on a Fitchburg street, State Police said.
The trooper and the driver of the car that allegedly hit the vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Craig J. Jatrinski, both were uninjured, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in a statement.
Jatrinski, a Fitchburg resident, was charged with operating under the influence - 4th offense - after State Police checked his driving record and learned that he has at least one prior OUI conviction and at least two other OUI arrests, Procopio wrote. Jatrinski was also charged with operating after his right to drive was suspended, State Police said.
The name of the trooper was not released. Procopio wrote that the trooper had pulled over a vehicle for a possible traffic infraction in the 200 block of Summer Street in the central Massachusetts city. The trooper was out of the vehicle when it was hit on the left rear side by a white Honda Accord, Procopio wrote.
The trooper helped Jatrinski out of his car and checked to make sure he was uninjured. State Police then noticed what seemed to be impaired behavior by Jatrinski who ultimately failed field sobriety tests and a chemical breath test at the scene, Procopio wrote.
Jatrinski was arrested and refused to take a chemical breath test at the barracks leading to yet another suspension of his license, Procopio said.
Jatrinski was scheduled to be arraigned virtually at Fitchburg District Court Tuesday. In addition to the fourth OUI charge Jatrinski was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to move for an emergency vehicle.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.