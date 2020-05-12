Before dying of COVID-19, Marguerite McDonald created paintings inspired by a multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 25 years ago, she kept painting and drawing — adapting her approach as she accommodated physical limitations from the chronic illness. She only stopped when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April.

“As the thundering, multi-toned, hammering noises would become more and more frightening, I sought out another place for my mind to go,” she added in an essay for an exhibition of her paintings years later. “I started to wonder how to use this experience in my art.”

Marguerite McDonald compared an MRI exam to being encased in an ancient, decorative coffin, “squeezed in with my arms crossed over my chest — like a knight’s sarcophagus,” she later wrote.

Less than two weeks later, Mrs. McDonald died, at 83, on April 22 in NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham, where she had resided since November.

Living with multiple sclerosis inspired some of her most stirring paintings, such as “Snow on the Brain,” in which she reimagined the magnetic resonance imaging scans revealing the fragments of ghostly white brain lesions that were diagnostic of the illness.

She later collaborated with writer Marylou DiPietro on the 2012 show “Snow on the Brain: Living with Multiple Sclerosis.” DiPietro wrote poems inspired by the paintings Mrs. McDonald called a “visual journal” of the impact the illness had on her life.

“I wasn’t necessarily speaking for her, but sometimes I was,” DiPietro said. “I definitely was relating to the work.”

In the exhibit’s title poem, DiPietro wrote: “We call it/‘Snow on the brain’/the doctor tells me/(shrouding the truth/in beauty and mystery/and mesmerizing/solace).”

In her artist’s statement for the exhibition, Mrs. McDonald recalled asking her doctor for copies of her MRI results, which she later used as the basis for the “Snow on the Brain” painting.

Upon her return from the hospital she stood by her easel, cane in hand, while creating some of her final paintings on large canvases — she soon would lack the strength to stretch the material over a frame.

“The MRI films are a way of forming a length of distance away from myself. A depth and perspective,” she wrote. “I need this distance to make sense out of the chaos that pervades my body. And I ultimately learned to see the beauty in all of it.”

Ms. McDonald's “Snow on the Brain.” Handout

No stranger to adversity, Mrs. McDonald was a mother of two when her husband died of a heart attack in middle age. She had never learned to drive and found herself, at 50, taking lessons from her son.

That was in 1987, and though she wouldn’t be diagnosed with MS for eight years, her physicians thought she had exhibited symptoms long before.

When she was a teenager in high school, her father died of a heart attack. Finding a path through the grief that followed the early deaths of her father and husband, and then devising ways to thwart the limitations of illness, Mrs. McDonald forged a creative life — as a talented pianist when she was young, and as an artist later on.

“What was interesting to me was seeing her expand beyond that, even as she struggled,” said her son, Bruce of Westwood.

“She really was a survivor in so many ways,” said his wife, Laurie.

Bruce added that his mother “did not think of herself as being smart or strong or brave, yet if you talk with anybody who knew her, those are the things they would say about her.”

Amid the challenges life doled out, Mrs. McDonald sought strength and solace in creativity.

Painting on canvas, and then on paper as her strength waned, “was very much a life force for her,” said her daughter, Rebecca of Sausalito, Calif.

The older of two siblings, Maria Katryn Marguerite Chubaty was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Feb. 22, 1937. Her father, Theodore Chubaty, worked for Imperial Oil. Her mother, Margaret MacDonald, was a homemaker.

An able pianist, Mrs. McDonald grew up in Vancouver, and in 1958, she received an associate’s degree in piano from the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto.

During the summers, she was a keypunch operator for Imperial Oil, where she met Philip R. McDonald, an analyst for the company, at an office picnic. They exchanged love letters while she finished her studies at the conservatory and he attended Harvard Business School.

She moved to Boston in 1960 to join him and they married the following year, on her 24th birthday. They lived in Cambridge and Buffalo before returning to Greater Boston, settling in Newton in 1968.

Mr. McDonald, who went on to become dean of what was then the College of Business Administration at Northeastern University, died in 1987, at 51.

As she raised their two children, Mrs. McDonald largely set aside the piano, though the family kept a baby grand in the house.

Instead, she studied painting at the Museum School, sculpture at New Art Center in Newton, and printmaking at the Cambridge Center for Adult Education.

Her work was shown in solo and group shows — including one dedicated to her husband, the year after his death — at Northeastern University, the New Art Center, Babson College, and the Massachusetts Artists Foundation in Boston.

“Snow on the Brain,” an exhibition of Mrs. McDonald’s paintings and DiPietro’s poems, was held in 2012 in a Boston gallery.

“Originally, I never expected anyone to see these pictures,” Mrs. McDonald wrote in her artist’s statement.

“The collection was a private journal,” she added. “But some people happened to see a few of the paintings and then showed them to others. I was surprised at the reception they received. Family and strangers saw meaning and even beauty in the pictures. Doctors and nurses expressed a particular interest. The work, based on years of solitude and hospitalization, was being validated.”

DiPietro, she added, “envisioned a series of poems that leap from the platform of the paintings — illuminating, interpreting, expanding, and providing a new personal perspective. The idea took flight.”

Though she expected the exhibition to speak most viscerally to those with multiple sclerosis, Mrs. McDonald hoped that “others, whether they have diseases or not, will find meaning, subtlety, texture and vibrancy in it. If so, I will know there has been goodness that has arisen from my condition.”

A service will be announced for Mrs. McDonald, who in addition to her daughter, son, and daughter-in-law leaves her brother, Johnny Chubaty of Port Coquitlam, B.C., and two grandchildren.

Mrs. McDonald’s children couldn’t visit during her final illness, “which is one of the absolute tragedies of this pandemic,” Bruce said.

“Not being able to be with her was hard,” Rebecca said. “I really hope that she wasn’t scared.”

They arranged for health care workers to set an iPad next to their mother’s bed, and they streamed in an opera she loved. In doing so, Mrs. McDonald’s children brought to her final days a reminder of the creativity that had sustained her through so much.

“As the years have gone by, I have had many weeks without the strength to paint,” she had written. “But no matter how many hospital stays, setbacks, exacerbations, and subtractions, I always fight my way back to the paint – a necessity for me.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.