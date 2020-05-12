Boston police investigating death of woman

Boston police located the body of a missing 38-year-old woman Saturday in Hyde Park, officials said.
The body of Alenny Matos was located in the area of Enneking Parkway, police said in a statement Tuesday evening.
“An autopsy, conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, is undetermined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office,” the statement said.
Matos was last seen Saturday, Jan. 25, near 79 Spencer St. in Dorchester, police said.
Anyone with information related to her disappearance is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.
