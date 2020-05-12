Brigham Health opens temporary coronvirus testing, food distribution site in Dorchester

Food and care-kit distribution started Monday and will run through Saturday, while the testing service began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Brigham Health said in a statement. Both food distribution and testing services are offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The testing and the food boxes are free.

Brigham Health opened the Dorchester site Monday at the Sportsmen Tennis and Enrichment Center at 950 Blue Hill Ave., the group said in a statement.

With Boston officials working to ramp up COVID-19 testing amid the pandemic, Brigham Health this week opened a temporary walk-in testing and food distribution center in Dorchester, the fourth mobile site opened by Brigham in recent weeks.

“Boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables as well as care kits that include masks, educational resources and other helpful items will be distributed to anyone in need,” the statement said.

Regarding testing, Brigham Health said the service is available to anyone with suspected symptoms of the virus.

“Symptoms include fever, sore throat, shortness of breath and loss of sense of smell,” the statement said. “Testing is on a walk-in, first-come, first-serve basis. You do not need to be a Brigham patient to be screened. You will not be asked about your immigration status. You do not have to have health insurance.”

Tracy Mangini Sylven, director of community health and wellness at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, said Tuesday that the Dorchester site operated for a half day Monday due to weather and distributed 74 of the 25-pound boxes of fruits and vegetables.

Patients who visit the site are screened for food insecurity, Sylven said, and 84 percent of the 74 people screened Monday were determined to be food insecure. They will continue receiving food deliveries for the next eight weeks.

On Tuesday, the site had conducted about 180 tests and distributed about 300 boxes of food by 3:30 p.m., Sylven said.

“There’s still a line,” Sylven said in a phone interview. “We’re really just trying to reduce all the barriers and make” food and testing “available for everybody who needs it.”

Sylven said the pandemic has shown there are many “people on edge in their day-to-day, paycheck-to-paycheck lives, and it just takes one crisis to throw a lot of people overboard.”

Brigham Health -- which includes Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and the Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization -- has opened prior mobile testing sites at the Tobin Community Center in Roxbury, the Roxbury Tenants of Harvard development in Mission Hill, and the Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital community physicians practice location in Hyde Park.

Citywide as of Tuesday, the virus had infected 11,168 people in Boston and claimed the lives of 533 residents, according to city statistics.









