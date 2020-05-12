CDC: Coronavirus death stats in New York City ‘likely’ underestimate lethal impact of disease

According to the document, 32,107 deaths were reported to the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene between March 11 and May 2. Of those fatalities, 24,172 deaths were in “excess of the seasonal expected baseline,” the CDC said.

The CDC analysis was contained in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report .

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in New York City has likely been undercounted, even as documented cases have pushed the overall death rate well above seasonal expectations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Of the 24,172 excess cases, the CDC said, 13,831 were laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 associated deaths, 5,048 were probable COVID-19 associated deaths, and 5,293 weren’t identified as laboratory confirmed or probable COVID-19 fatalities.

Advertisement

The report said even the 5,293 deaths in the third category “might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic.” That’s because counting only confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths “likely underestimates” the lethal impact of the health crisis, according to the report.

“The counting of confirmed and probable COVID-19–associated deaths might not include deaths among persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection who did not access diagnostic testing, tested falsely negative, or became infected after testing negative, died outside of a health care setting, or for whom COVID-19 was not suspected by a health care provider as a cause of death,” the report said.

Public health officials have said the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to experiencing severe outcomes including death if they contract the highly contagious virus. In addition, officials have said a significant number of infected people may never show symptoms, increasing the likelihood they may unwittingly pass the disease to others.

Nationwide as of Tuesday morning, the virus had infected 1.3 million people and killed 79,756, according to the CDC website.

Advertisement

In Massachusetts as of Monday, 78,462 people had been infected and 5,108 residents had died from the virus, according to the state Department of Public Health, which updates the tally around 4 p.m. each day.

The Globe reported April 30 that Massachusetts officials had recently started classifying as infected people who were likely stricken by the virus but didn’t have the diagnosis confirmed through a lab test, and that authorities also planned to take a closer look at death certificates in an effort to uncover the true number of people who may have been felled by the virus.

As of Monday morning, New York City officials had reported 14,928 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the city, along with 5,128 probable COVID-19 fatalities, according to the city’s official website. The site was reporting 183,662 total infections in New York City, including an estimated 48,706 hospitalizations.

“We are discouraging people with mild to moderate symptoms from being tested at this time, so the data primarily represent people with more severe illness,” the New York City site said. “All data included below are preliminary and subject to change.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.