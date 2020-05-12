The coronavirus might change Federal Hill forever

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think an 82-game season might make baseball even more fun to watch. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2020-05-12

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 11,450 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, and 430 residents had died. There were 276 people in the hospital, 73 in intensive care, and 52 were on ventilators.

Governor Gina Raimondo’s announcement that restaurants will be allowed to offer limited outdoor dining beginning next week was welcome news to an industry that has been especially devastated by the coronavirus.

And while the true fate of the industry will depend on how quickly Raimondo moves to loosen other restrictions, businesses on Federal Hill are using the crisis as an opportunity to re-imagine one of Rhode Island’s premier restaurant districts.

Rick Simone, who runs the Federal Hill Commerce Association, said he expects that only five or six restaurants – Venda, yes; Siena, no – will offer outdoor dining beginning May 18, but he has already come up with a plan to close certain parts of Atwells Avenue to traffic Thursday-Saturday nights so that businesses can expand their outdoor seating this summer.

“The coronavirus is going to change us because we are being more creative,” Simone said.

Simone said the plan is largely finalized, but it hinges on whether the city and the state can subsidize some of the costs associated with closing off a street. Police details might be needed, and portable barriers may need to be installed.

Raimondo didn’t specifically address Federal Hill in her press conference Monday, but she acknowledged that the state is exploring ways it can help restaurants pay for new expenses associated with reopening.

That might include personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies, but Simone said he hopes the city or the state will also agree to help cover other expenses associated with expanded outdoor dining.

(Side note: Simone said he expects the fountain on Federal Hill to finally be fixed by the first week of June, so visitors will have a new attraction to check out this summer.)

There are still plenty of issues restaurants on Federal Hill and across the state need to address. For example, if you can’t move inside, what happens when rain starts pouring right at dinner time, as it did on Monday evening?

For now, Simone said he’s cautiously optimistic. He said there are a few businesses on the Hill that are “on the fence” about ever reopening, but he expressed confidence that most will survive.

“Being in the restaurant industry, you have to be resilient,” Simone said.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ As Rhode Island battles the coronavirus, Ed Fitzpatrick reports that experts say the state must also take steps to ensure that it is not, once again, the first to plunge into recession and the last to pull itself out.

⚓ Fun piece from Ed: Here are the best Rhode Island-centric books to read while you keep your distance from others. We also named the best Rhode Island movies, and tomorrow, we’ll have the top local songs.

⚓ During her press conference on Monday, Governor Raimondo said she no longer expects to issue specific regulations for seniors as the state’s economy reopens. But she does want businesses to offer accommodations to their older customers and employees.

⚓ Scoop: Matt Sheaff has been promoted to interim chief marketing officer at Rhode Island Commerce after Heather Evans issued her resignation.

⚓ If you haven’t been tested for the coronavirus yet, here’s what the experience is like.

⚓ Jack Dugan, one of the best to ever play hockey at Providence College, has signed with the Vegas Golden Knights.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets tonight to discuss new teacher certification regulations.

⚓ Need something fun to do tonight? Check out this virtual painting class from Artful Expressions in Warwick.







