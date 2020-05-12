The Fauci hearing in the Senate took the temperature of American politics. Here are three things we learned

So even though there was some political drama about Dr. Anthony Fauci only being allowed by the White House to testify in front of a Republican-led Senate committee and not in the House, where Democrats are in charge, the fact remains that the Congress is doing its role by asking questions and Fauci along with other top health professionals in the government are doing theirs by answering.

No matter the country or the political situation, when a nation’s top infectious disease expert speaks about the conditions of a deadly pandemic that has halted life in that country, residents are going to pay attention.

Still, with Congress in semi-lockdown over the past month and with it hard to even figure out what day it is (pop quiz: is today Tuesday or Wednesday?), the Senate health committee served as a window into whether American politics is still so divided and, if so, where the fault lines are. The results were interesting.

1. There is a lot of bipartisan agreement

Most must-see television coming from a Capitol Hill committee is as partisan as it can get, as each member plays for the camera. Hearings in recent years involving fired FBI director Jim Comey or the Benghazi investigation or oversight of the Iraq war in the Bush administration are proof.

Maybe it was the nature of the mild-mannered Republican chairman, Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, but it was striking to see just how much agreement there was among Republicans and Democrats about what needs to be done next: a dramatic increase in coronavirus testing and tracing — and eventually a vaccine, so American life can return to normal.

You heard that from senior Republicans on the committee like Alexander and Mike Enzi of Wyoming, as well as from the committee’s leading Democrats, Patty Murray of Washington and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

This does not mean that everyone was speaking in unison. Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky was doubtful there is much needed at all from the government in terms of science and believes that things will work themselves out; and more than one Democrat, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, threw in some critiques of President Trump. Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, one of the most vulnerable Republican senators this fall, took precious time out of her five-minute allotment to basically praise Trump and suggest “Democrats and the media" have tried to create divisions among the White House coronavirus task force.

But overall, there was serious tone and consensus about what needs to be done. The question is how quickly it can be done.

2. Trump is both irrelevant and yet framed the entire hearing

Of course, one person not on the same page with most of the committee is Trump. Beginning in late March, Trump spoke about reopening the economy. First, he suggested this should happen by Easter, in mid-April. Then in April, he spoke up in favor of protesters trying to “liberate” their states. And now, his administration is talking consistently about why states should be moving more quickly to open up their economies.

What’s interesting is that polling shows the American people are basically ignoring Trump’s advice about their daily lives. Even Republicans, who overwhelmingly support him, are broadly in favor of current restrictions and are concerned about reopening the economy too early and creating a new wave of outbreaks.

And while discussion of Trump’s comments were largely limited in the hearing with the health experts, the truth is that Trump was pretty much everywhere. After all, the thrust of the nearly four-hour hearing was entirely about Trump’s premise that the economy needed to be reopened soon, whether or not that is a good idea, and how to prepare for when that happens. Had there been a different president or if Trump took a different approach, there could have been a different agenda.

3. All politics is local again

For many reasons, politics over the past few decades has been driven by the national conversation. It’s one reason why US Senators did better than governors in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and a reason why a reality TV star ousted both governors and senators in the 2016 Republican primary.

Tuesday, basically every senator was focused on getting answers for their home states and not for national cable news. It seems like every senator name-checked the situation in their home state before asking specific questions about key decisions that will need to be made soon. It began when Alexander asked about whether the University of Tennessee should open this fall. Susan Collins of Maine asked about dentists in Maine. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire asked about personal protective equipment for nursing homes in the Granite State. And more than one senator, including Kansas Republican Pat Roberts, said his home state Democratic governor was doing a good job and said a senator of one party and a governor of another were working together.

Unity and local constituents first, Trump later.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.