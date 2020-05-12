Firefighters battle general alarm blaze at old Fall River mill building

Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said vie e-mail at 9:47 a.m. that the fire at 1 Middle St., a large old mill building, was still being put out but had largely been knocked down.

Firefighters were battling a blaze at an old Fall River mill building Tuesday morning, an official said.

It was a general alarm fire, meaning all available units were summonsed to fight the blaze. Fall River fire officials didn’t immediately respond to voice and e-mail messages seeking comment.

Mieth said there were multiple “exposures to buildings on Bay Street,” as well as evacuations.

Advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt. There was no immediate word on a preliminary cause of the fire.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information comes in.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.