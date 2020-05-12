Five loaded guns found at scene of armed robbery in Dorchester home, police say

Around 1 p.m., detectives executed the search warrant at 19 Olney St. as part of an armed robbery investigation, Boston police said in a statement. Five loaded guns were found in the residence: a 9mm Taurus handgun, a .357-caliber magnum Smith & Wesson revolver, a .380-caliber Taurus handgun, a 9mm Browning Arms handgun, and a .380-caliber Lorcin handgun. Detectives also found “a large amount” of ammunition, police said.

The search warrant stems from an incident that occurred Saturday night, Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said in a statement. Around midnight, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress by Bowdoin Street and Hamilton Street. Upon arrival, two victims told officers they had been robbed at gunpoint, authorities said.

One victim had met the other to sell him a car for $8,000, police were told. As they conducted the transaction, they were allegedly approached by Brandon Pight, of Dorchester, a man whom the victims were familiar with, police said. He “lured them to a nearby house” on Olney Street and allegedly pointed a gun at them, demanding the money, authorities said.

The victims gave Pight the money, police said. As they complied, an unidentified man allegedly approached one of the victims, took his key fob, and fled in the victim’s car.

Officers, a SWAT team, and a K-9 Unit entered and cleared the house, police said. Once inside, officers located Pight and arrested him.

While conducting a protective sweep of the home, an officer was approached by a man, later identified as Walter Dew, 46, of Dorchester, police said. Dew allegedly became confrontational and hit the officer “with a knee strike to the lower body,” authorities said. Dew was arrested, and officers soon located the stolen money “which was observed in plain view inside the apartment.”

Both the vehicle and the man who stole it remain at large, police said.

Pight was charged with armed robbery and receiving stolen property, and is expected to face additional charges stemming from the search warrant, police said. Dew was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and receiving stolen property. Both men were arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said.

