Frost warning, record-low temperatures possible in Boston tonight

The weather service issued a frost advisory for the eastern edge of the state, except for Cape Cod and the islands. In Boston, temperatures may drop to 36 degrees Tuesday night.

Temperatures across the state are expected to drop 10 to 15 degrees below average Tuesday night as calm winds and dissipating clouds lead to unusually cool temperatures, according to the Boston National Weather Service.

A freeze warning has been issued for the rest of the state, including far Western Massachusetts, where temperatures are expected to drop as low as the mid-20s.

“A cold night is ahead tonight,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “Make sure you protect any plants that are sensitive to the cold, mainly where temps are forecast to be [below] 36 degrees.”

If temperatures drop as forecast, it could be a recordsetting night for Boston. The current record ow for the city on May 12, which was 38 degrees, was recorded in 1882, according to the weather service.

“The crux of the forecast tonight all hinges upon clouds and winds,” the weather service said. “Clouds across southern New England this afternoon are diurnal in nature, and should dissipate as we get closer to sunset. The mixing process should also start to break down, leading to less gusty winds. Areas which truly decouple, especially valley locations, will be more effective at radiational cooling.”

Radiational cooling happens when the earth’s surface loses its heat to space at night. It is more pronounced when the sky is clear.





