Fugitive from Rhode Island caught in Puerto Rico

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who freed himself from restraints and escaped policy custody in January has been caught in Puerto Rico, federal authorities say.

David Marroquin was arrested on Monday by U.S. Marshals after a brief foot chase, the Marshals Service said in a statement.

Marroquin, 20, of Providence, was arrested on a breaking and entering charge on Jan. 18, but escaped from custody. Authorities developed information that he had fled to Puerto Rico.