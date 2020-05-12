Injured eagle saved by trooper on Mass Pike in West Springfield

Around 7:10 a.m., troopers received several reports from drivers that an eagle, which appeared to be injured, was on Interstate 90 eastbound in West Springfield, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

An injured eagle is alive thanks to a trooper who brought the bird to safety after it was likely struck by a car on the Mass Pike in West Springfield Tuesday morning, State Police said.

An injured eagle was rescued on the Turnpike in West Springfield by Trooper Peter Mullin Tuesday morning.

Trooper Peter Mullin responded and found the eagle, which appeared to have both legs broken, in a travel lane near the median strip, Procopio said. The eagle is believed to have been hit by a car while trying to eat roadkill.

Advertisement

Using his rain jacket to pick up the eagle, Mullin put the bird in his cruiser and brought it to the State Police barracks in Westfield, Procopio said. State Police contacted Tom Riciardi, founder of the Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Facility in Conway, who came and took the eagle for treatment.

“Beautiful animal,” Procopio said in a statement. “And like the nation it symbolizes, especially these days, [it is] bloodied but unbowed and fighting its way back.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.