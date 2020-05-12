Kelly’s Roast Beef keeps its eye on expansion despite coronavirus challenges

While the iconic brand has put a hold on in-person meetings with potential franchise owners because of the virus, the chief executive of the franchising unit said the interest is there.

The plan was to open six new locations within the next two years, with an ultimate goal of having 50 franchise locations by 2025.

Right before the pandemic took hold in Massachusetts, Kelly’s Roast Beef announced its intentions to franchise the almost 70-year-old Revere-based restaurant chain.

“The virus has made this a little bit more difficult, but I have been fielding a lot of interest and having great phone conversations with people who are interested, and look forward to meeting with them in person once it’s safe to keep things moving,” Neil Newcomb said in a statement.

The interest is coming from familiar areas in New England, as well as communities farther away, including South Florida.

“It’s very evident that this is a brand people love and feel connected with, whether they are Boston locals or transplants who have moved to new areas,” Newcomb said.

While restaurants are closed for in-person dining because of COVID-19, all Kelly’s Roast Beef sandwich shops are offering delivery, with some providing drive-through and pickup options.

Today, there are five Kelly’s locations in the Boston area, in Medford, Saugus, Revere Beach, Danvers, and at Logan Airport. The company said it expects Natick, Quincy, Worcester, and Providence to get the first franchise locations.

The new shops will be split between traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants, “express” stations in mall food courts, and locations on college campuses.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.