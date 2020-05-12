Man arrested on gun and drug charges in Marlborough while his five-year-old son slept in backseat

The trooper watched the Atlas turn onto the ramp that led to Interstate 495 northbound and partially cross the solid line on the passenger side of the vehicle, State Police said. The trooper then turned on his lights and pulled the Atlas over into the breakdown lane.

At about 3:40 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 290, a state trooper saw a Volkswagen Atlas with New York license plates driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit, State Police said.

A man was arrested after police allegedly pulled him over for speeding in Marlborough Tuesday morning and found an illegal handgun and narcotics in his car while his five-year-old son was asleep in the backseat, State Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Officials said the Atlas had been rented from the car rental service Avis. The trooper determined the driver, Anthony Oliver, 28, of Stratford, Conn., was not the person who rented the vehicle, which was also supposed to have been returned the day before, State Police said.

Another trooper responded to the scene and helped remove Oliver from the vehicle after he displayed “suspicious and nervous behavior," State Police said.

Oliver continued to act strangely after he was outside the Atlas, and the troopers allegedly found a clear tube of marijuana and rolling papers in his left pocket during a pat frisk, State Police said.

He refused to keep his hands on his car and shoved his hand into his right pants pocket, officials said. Oliver began to flail and kick when both troopers grabbed his arms, and he tried to remove a hard object from his pocket, State Police said.

“In fear for their safety, the Troopers brought [Oliver] to the ground and secured and handcuffed him,” State Police said.

One of the troopers allegedly recovered a small silver revolver from Oliver’s pocket, State Police said. According to officials, the revolver was a Clerke 1st .32 caliber Smith & Wesson that had five cartridges in the cylinder.

Advertisement

State Police said a man who had been sitting in the passenger’s seat grew disorderly at that point and was hanging out of his window. The troopers removed the man from the Atlas and searched him for weapons and illegal substances, but did not find any, officials said.

However, troopers allegedly discovered a zipper pouch with 26 cartridges for the revolver and a large amount of a substance believed to be cocaine or fentanyl wrapped in cellophane in the Atlas’s rear cargo compartment, State Police said.

Six pink star-shaped tablets believed to be ecstasy were also allegedly found in the vehicle, officials said.

Oliver was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, carrying a loaded firearm, wanton and reckless child endangerment, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class C substance (ecstasy), resisting arrest, speeding, and marked lanes violation.

The passenger was not charged.

Oliver’s five-year-old son, who he had full custody of, was in the backseat during the arrest, State Police said. He was taken to the State Police-Leominster Barracks and released into the custody of a family member.

“Troopers contacted Connecticut’s child welfare agency and notified it of the arrest so appropriate intervention can be made for the child’s well-being,” State Police said.

Advertisement

Oliver is expected to be arraigned through Marlborough Municipal Court.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



