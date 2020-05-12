Mansfield man arrested after allegedly threatening person; police find machine gun in his home

Officers were called to a home at 606 School St. around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. A 911 caller said 28-year-old Trevor Johnstun, who lived in the home, “had been making threatening statements involving a firearm and acting in a threatening manner" from inside the residence, Mansfield police said.

After officers determined that Johnstun was the only person inside his home, they moved the 911 caller away from the scene and closed School Street to traffic, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and spoke to Johnstun over the phone and through a loudspeaker. Johnstun then walked outside and surrendered himself to police, officials said.

Officials obtained a search warrant for the property based off of evidence they found during an investigation, police said.

Investigators searched the home and allegedly found a bullet proof vest, a number of rifles and other firearms including a machine gun, ammunition, and suspected narcotics, police said.

Johnstun was arrested and charged with possession of Class A drugs, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a firearm with defaced serial numbers, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute counterfeit substance, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession class E drugs.

He is being held on bail, police said.

Police said they are looking for information about an additional firearm that was not located during their search of Johnstun’s home.

Anyone with information about Johnstun or the missing firearm should call the Mansfield Police Tip line at 508-261-7356 or email _Police-Detectives@mansfieldma.com.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.