Medway public schools partner with BU on program for managing stress

Medway students are learning ways to manage their stress during the COVID-19 pandemic through a new online educational program.

The school district recently partnered with Jennifer Greif Green, an associate professor at Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, to develop the program.

Launched on May 11, it is being offered to all fifth- to 12th-grade students. The program teaches that stress is a normal response to many circumstances and how teens may be experiencing it in particular during COVID-19 because they are stuck inside the house, missing time with friends, and handling other disruptions to their normal lives.