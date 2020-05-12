Milton set to read story of America’s first international humanitarian mission

“Voyage of Mercy” is a recounting of America’s first international humanitarian outreach effort, when shipping magnate Robert Bennet Forbes of Milton organized a relief mission for famine-stricken Ireland in 1847. Subtitled, “The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission,” the book describes how Forbes harnessed his personal wealth and political influence to provide relief during the time of Ireland’s tragic “Great Hunger.”

The author of “Dark Tide” and six other books on regional and American history, Stephen Puleo has given more than 500 live public presentations. With his latest book, “Voyage of Mercy,” chosen by the town of Milton for its annual community reading program, the popular nonfiction author is adapting to current conditions and will speak online for a program hosted by Milton Public Library on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m.

While thousands of ships were taking refugees from that country in the late 1840s, Forbes convinced Congress to loan a warship to a civilian to carry food, clothing, and other supplies to County Cork. Kirkus Reviews called “Voyage of Mercy” an "uplifting historical account of humanitarianism with lessons in this increasingly isolationist time.”

The community read program and Puleo’s talk are part of the library’s program of public online offerings during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Puleo said recently that he approaches virtual events differently from the hundreds of face-to-face talks he has given about his books.

“On a virtual event, rather than talking to an audience of 100, I view it as talking to 100 audiences of one,” the Weymouth author said.

Speaking to people alone in their homes, he said, it’s more important to be “interactive” than in a live public lecture. He plans “a brief introduction and summary of the book, perhaps 12 to 15 minutes,” Puleo said, "and then get to questions. "

“It’s the best way to engage participants who can’t share the energy and communal experience of a live audience,” Puleo said. “I feel that the more interactive the Zoom event is, the more enjoyable it is for the audience.”

The community read event is part of a schedule of timely online public programs hosted by Milton Public Library, some of them cosponsored by other community groups.

Boston University professor Richard Primack will speak on a topic of contemporary relevance and regional interest when he introduces his book “Walden Warming — Climate Change Comes to Thoreau’s Concord” online on Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. Primack and his students documented changes in flora and fauna at Walden Pond to show the effect of climate change since Thoreau made an exacting record of the region’s plants and animals, along with daily temperature and barometric pressure readings, in the early 19th century.

Milton Library’s Jean Hlady, the head of the library’s adult services, will host a discussion of the 2017 Japanese film “Shoplifters” on Tuesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. People can watch the two-hour film on Hoopla, a streaming service offered by Milton library as well as by many other regional libraries. To take part in the program, register at the library’s website, www.miltonlibrary.org.

Later this month travel photographer Barry Pell will give a Zoom presentation on “Cuba After Castro — A Country in Transition.” Pell traveled to Cuba last year to speak with Cubans and observe changes in a country now opening up to private businesses and public Internet access. A reservation is required for this May 27 program.

The library has also posted a virtual exhibition of works by Milton artist Beth Neville on its website through the end of May. Her subjects include the fall vista of a curving path at "Turner’s Pond,” with a golden glow of autumn leaves. The exhibition is available at miltonlibrary.libguides.com/art.

