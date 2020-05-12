Multi-vehicle crash near Stoneham leaves one woman injured

State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle car crash near Stoneham on Tuesday that left one driver with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

A 2017 Mercedes Convertible hit a guardrail and crashed into a body of water while driving on Interstate 93 around 2:40 p.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, a black sports utility vehicle initiated the crash and then fled the scene, ignoring signals from other drivers to pull over. The witnesses were able to give a license plate for the SUV and State Police are investigating the crash, the statement said.