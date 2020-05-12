Put Rhode Island on your pandemic playlist

Rhode Islanders putting together pandemic playlists should be sure to add some local notes to their collections.

We’ve compiled lists of movies, books, and music with Rhode Island connections to help you through the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday we wrote about movies filmed or set here and yesterday we reviewed books about the state. Today, it’s music with a local melody.

And it doesn’t get any more Rhode Island than listening to former Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr. sing “Rhode Island is Famous for You” alongside actor Robert Goulet at Cianci’s 1995 inauguration.

The Trinity Repertory Company included the song in its production of “The Prince of Providence," and as Trinity Rep explained, the tune was written for a 1940s Broadway musical called “Inside U.S.A.,” which celebrated each of the then-48 states. While many artists recorded the song, perhaps no one had a better rendition (or name) than Blossom Dearie.

Rhode Island’s official state song is “Rhode Island’s It For Me.” Comedian Charlie Hall wrote the lyrics, Maria Day wrote the music, and the piece was arranged by Kathryn Chester. It became the state song in 1996.

Before 1996, the official state song was T. Clarke Browne’s “Rhode Island,” which then was declared the official state march. Check out this version, performed by the Laurels in 1998, with an introduction by then-Mayor Cianci.

For obvious reasons, you can see why “Poor Little Rhode Island,” performed by Guy Lombardo and his Orchestra, never became the official state song.

For my money, the quintessential Rhode Island anthem is the “Biggest Little State in the Union” -- part of a 1980s state marketing campaign aimed not at luring out-of-state tourists, but at making Rhode Islanders feel better about their little state. Benny’s, the late, great Rhode Island-based retailer, revived “The Biggest Little State in the Union” in 2016 (with help from the RDW Group’s Dante Bellini Jr. and Steve Smith & The Nakeds), offering a superior alternative to the fiasco that was the state’s “Cooler & Warmer” marketing campaign.

Now, “Road to Rhode Island” isn’t exactly family-friendly, but it does come from “Family Guy,” the animated sitcom set in the fictional town of Quahog, R.I., that Seth MacFarlane created after graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design. Sung by Brian and Stewie Griffin, it is a parody of songs in Bob Hope and Bing Crosby films and uses the tune of the title song from “Road to Morocco.”

Speaking of parodies, Rhode Island talk radio host John DePetro came up with "Rhode Islanders Spring ‘20," playing off the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Based on the song “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, the parody is performed by Nick Gosselin and Cat Carrick.

The Softies were a West Coast duo, consisting of Rose Melberg and Jen Sbragia, but while the weather on their trip was “dreadful” it sounds like they enjoyed their “Holiday in Rhode Island.”

* * * * *

For further Rhode Island rhythm recommendations, we turned to Providence-based singer/songwriter Tracie Potochnik.

Potochnik -- who is one half of the duo Cardboard Ox and who leads the Brown Arts Initiative songwriting workshop -- notes that in 2011, the Rhode Island Songwriters Association and Hear in Rhode Island partnered to create a CD, "Singing About Providence,” marking the capital city’s 375th birthday.

That collection includes "I Know a Guy," by the late Billy Mitchell, that might make a good State House theme song.

Other selections include:

"My City, My Skyline," by Heather Rose in Clover

"The Ballad of Anne Hutchinson," by Jacob Haller

"Prince of Providence," by The Complaints

"Providence," by WS Monroe

And now that Governor Gina M. Raimondo has lifted the “stay at home” order, more Rhode Islanders will be returning to the road. So let’s conclude with another Billy Mitchell spoof: “RI Drivers Turn, Turn, Turn.”

* * * * *

