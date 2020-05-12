Residents escape fire that ripped through multi-family home in Medford

A three-alarm blaze burned through a multi-family home in Medford Monday afternoon and displaced all of its residents, officials said.
Crews were called to 86 Canal St. just before 3 p.m., Medford Deputy Fire Chief Scott Graham said.
Images of the scene shared on Twitter showed flames shooting from the home’s roof as firefighters attacked the blaze. Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said at least three of the four units in the two-story home were occupied when the fire broke out.
The residents made it out of the home safely, though one firefighter was taken to the emergency room with minor injuries, Graham said.
Crews from Medford, Somerville, Malden, Cambridge, Arlington, Chelsea, Everett, and Stoneham battled the blaze, Graham said.
“The home was in a tough location on a dead-end narrow street that backed up to the river, which made it had for fire apparatus to access the scene," Graham said.
Firefighters left the scene by 8 p.m.
Graham said the building is likely a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
