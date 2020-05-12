Residents escape fire that ripped through multi-family home in Medford

A three-alarm blaze burned through a multi-family home in Medford Monday afternoon and displaced all of its residents, officials said.

Crews were called to 86 Canal St. just before 3 p.m., Medford Deputy Fire Chief Scott Graham said.

Images of the scene shared on Twitter showed flames shooting from the home’s roof as firefighters attacked the blaze. Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said at least three of the four units in the two-story home were occupied when the fire broke out.