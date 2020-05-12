Some restaurants ask Baker for May 19 partial reopening, full capacity in June

However, many details about the governor’s reopening plans remain undisclosed, including a timeline of the different stages and which industries will be included in each one.

The letter comes a day after Gov. Baker released a broad outline of the four-stage plan the state will follow to reopen businesses during the pandemic. The first-stage could begin as soon as Monday, when the order that shuttered nonessential businesses expires.

A group of about 100 restaurant owners, managers, and hospitality personnel sent an open letter to Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday, asking to partially reopen on May 19 and resume full operations in June.

“To create a safe, legal framework to reopen, we deserve a seat at the table, guidelines and a timetable, now,” the group said in the open letter. “Restaurants are one of the top few generators of jobs, tax revenue, and culture in Massachusetts. Hard-working industry employees have been denied the right to make a living, and many will lose their job permanently.”

The letter said that the hospitality industry is “one of the cleanest, most regulated, industries.” The group hopes restaurants can open next Tuesday with COVID-19-related restrictions in place until June 18, when business could return to full capacity.

“We can operate safer than a Walmart, Target, Home Depot, or a supermarket,” the group wrote. “Unlike the owners and presidents of most of these multibillion-dollar, multinational companies, we live here and work in our stores, so our safety measures impact us and our families.”

Some of the group’s recommendations for reopening paint offer a glimpse of what the future of dining might look like. The letter details safety protocols including separating tables by six feet, keeping waiting lines outdoors, limiting restroom facilities, and requiring guests to wear masks until they are seated.

Gov. Baker has already relaxed the rules for retailers and allowed golf courses to reopen with some restrictions. He is expected to disclose more details about the four-stage plan next week when an advisory board is set to deliver a report on reopening.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.