State Police issue 43 speeding citations in 4 hours in areas including Cape Cod

Within four hours, additional patrols part of the new State Police speed reduction initiative issued 43 speeding citations along the southeastern part of the state on Friday, officials said.

The high number of citations comes from four extra patrols put on the roads along the South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod areas, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. Citations issued by other patrols are not included in the count.

“Open roads are not a license to speed,” State Police said in a tweet.