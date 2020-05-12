State Police issue 43 speeding citations in 4 hours in areas including Cape Cod

Within four hours, additional patrols part of the new State Police speed reduction initiative issued 43 speeding citations along the southeastern part of the state on Friday, officials said.
The high number of citations comes from four extra patrols put on the roads along the South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod areas, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. Citations issued by other patrols are not included in the count.
“Open roads are not a license to speed,” State Police said in a tweet.
The speed reduction initiative, which put additional patrols on the road to monitor for people speeding, was implemented on April 25. As residents have abided by the state’s stay-at-home order, roads have become increasingly deserted, but speeding citations and fatal crashes have risen.
Advertisement
“We have indeed seen an uptick in higher speeds and have undertaken action to interdict it,” Procopio said in a statement in early May. “Troopers have encountered and taken action against several motorists driving at extremely high speeds, some at speeds over 100 mph."
Within the first 10 days of the initiative, troopers wrote 271 citations for speeding, Procopio said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.