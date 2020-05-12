Take a break from the outbreak with these books about Rhode Island

We’ve compiled lists of movies, books, and music with Rhode Island connections to help you through the coronavirus outbreak. Yesterday we wrote about movies filmed or set here; today we’re reviewing books about the state, and tomorrow we’ll feature music with a local melody.

"Bottom of the 33rd: Hope and Redemption in Baseball's Longest Game," by Dan Barry

Let’s face it: You’re not traveling anywhere any time soon, so don’t frustrate yourself by reading about far-off lands this spring and summer.

Instead, take the time to read up on the world right around you -- Rhode Island, a tiny state filled with larger-than life characters, gripping crime stories, and a fascinating founder.

Here are 10 books about the “biggest little state in the union,” followed by 13 recommendations from an independent Providence bookstore.

“Bottom of the 33rd”

With the Pawtucket Red Sox about to abandon McCoy Stadium for Worcester, now is the time to read “Bottom of the 33rd: Hope and Redemption in Baseball’s Longest Game" by Dan Barry, a New York Times reporter and former Providence Journal writer who can tell a story better than just about anyone.

“The Prince of Providence”

Former Providence Journal investigative reporter Mike Stanton paints the definitive portrait of former Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Jr. -- “part urban visionary, part Tony Soprano”: “The Prince of Providence: The True Story of Buddy Cianci, America’s Most Notorious Mayor, Some Wiseguys, and the Feds.”

“The Last Good Heist”

WPRI-12 investigative reporter Tim White joined Randall Richard and Wayne Worcester in telling the only-in-Rhode Island tale of eight daring thieves who robbed a secret bank used by organized crime, La Cosa Nostra, and its associates in Providence in 1975: “The Last Good Heist: The Inside Story of The Biggest Single Payday in the Criminal History of the Northeast.”

“Hope”

Providence Journal sports columnist Bill Reynolds has written some great sports stories, and in “Hope: A School, a Team, a Dream," you’ll learn not only about the players on the Hope High School boys basketball team, but also about the city of Providence.

“Roger Williams”

Providence native, Classical High School graduate, and Brown University graduate John M. Barry provides a richly detailed account of the life of Rhode Island’s founder in “Roger Williams and the Creation of the American Soul: Church, State, and the Birth of Liberty.”

“The Wordy Shipmates”

History books can be dry, but not when written by Sarah Vowell. In “The Wordy Shipmates,” she recounts the banishment of Roger Williams and Anne Hutchinson from the Massachusetts Bay Colony -- they ended up in Rhode Island -- against the backdrop of the history of Puritan colonists in Massachusetts.

“Rogue Island”

In “Rogue Island,” former Providence Journal reporter-turned-mystery writer Bruce DeSilva brings us along on a noir journey through the streets of Providence with Liam Mulligan, an old school newspaperman who “knows the priests and the prostitutes, the cops and the street thugs.”

“Winner of the National Book Award”

Set in Rhode Island, “Winner of the National Book Award" tells the story of twins who are very different -- “a woman of passionate sensual and sexual appetites,” and her sister, a “book-loving local librarian” who “lives a quiet life of the mind.” The novel is by Jincy Willett, who lived in Rhode Island for many years and graduated from Brown University. Her explanation of “Why I Love Rhode Island” includes the fact that "The Speaker of the House says ‘lookit.’ ” (Former Speaker Gordon D. Fox, that is.)

“Sudden Sea”

In “Sudden Sea: The Great Hurricane of 1938,” R.A. Scotti weaves together the stories of people who bore the brunt of the worst natural disaster in New England history.

“Nathanael Greene”

In “Nathanael Greene: A Biography of the American Revolution,” former Providence Journal reporter Gerald M. Carbone provides a well-crafted account of the life of a Revolutionary War major general who was born in Warwick and who went on to become George Washington’s most gifted and dependable officer.

* * * * *

If you’re still hungry for more Rhode Island stories, here’s a baker’s dozen of Rhode Island recommendations from Andrew Devrell of Books on the Square, an “independent bookstore for independent minds” on Angell Street in Providence:

“The Doctor Broad: A Mafia Love Story” by Dr. Barbara H. Roberts

“An Uncommon Man: The Life and Times of Senator Claiborne Pell” by G. Wayne Miller

“Providence Noir” by Ann Hood

“It’s Just the Way It Was: Inside the War on the New England Mob and other stories” by Joe Broadmeadow and Brendan Doherty

“God, War, and Providence: The Epic Struggle of Roger Williams and the Narragansett Indians against the Puritans of New England” by James A. Warren

“Sons of Providence: The Brown Brothers, the Slave Trade, and the American Revolution" by Charles Rappleye

“The Curious Case of H. P. Lovecraft” by Paul Roland

“Haunted Providence: Strange Tales from the Smallest State” by Rory Raven

“Rhode Island Curiosities: Quirky Characters, Roadside Oddities & Other Offbeat Stuff” by Seth Brown

“100 Things to Do in Rhode Island Before You Die” by Robert Curley

“Fight or Die: The Vinny Paz Story" by Tommy Jon Caduto

“Rhode Island Memories" (two volumes) by The Providence Journal

“Rhode Island: Ocean Sites & City Lights: A Collection of Photographs” by Stephanie Izzo

* * * * *

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com