Three-day-old seal pup found suffering on Maine beach last week now on road to recovery in Mass.

Stranded on the beach with his mother nowhere in sight, the pup was suffering from a respiratory infection, elevated kidney levels, lethargy, and dehydration.

The pup was discovered by two people walking along an area of Scarborough Beach near Prouts Neck in Scarborough, Maine, Wednesday afternoon, said Lynda Doughty, the organization’s executive director.

A harbor seal pup was just three days old and extremely sick when he was found on a Maine beach last week. Now that the pup has made an impressive recovery, he has been brought to a Buzzards Bay rehabilitation center for further treatment, the Marine Mammals of Maine announced.

“He was moving, but he wasn’t going to survive without his mom,” Doughty said.

The beach goers called the Marine Mammals’ hotline to report the pup, who was then brought to the organization’s new triage and rehabilitation center in Brunswick, Maine. There, the pup was given fluids through an IV and fed with a tube every four to five hours, Doughty said.

The seal started to get better within two days of arriving at the center, Doughty said. He was becoming more vocal and was given a stuffed animal to suckle on, which he took to quickly.

“This pup was definitely full of it and really spunky," Doughty said. "He loves trying to bite on his stuffy.”

The seal pup was given this stuffed seal to suckle on after he started to get better, Marine Mammals of Maine Executive Director Lynda Doughty said. Marine Mammals of Maine

On Sunday, the pup finally got back his appetite and was active enough to be moved into a bigger enclosure, the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

“Now, there’s no sneaking past his pool without him waking up to ask how long until the next feed,” Marine Mammals wrote in the post.

The pup was finally well enough to be brought to the National Marine Life Center in Buzzards Bay Tuesday, where he will continue to receive medical care and long-term rehabilitation, Doughty said.

Doughty said the organization doesn’t know how the pup became separated from his mother.

“We never really know why a separation occurs," Doughty said. “Did the pup swim off when mom was forging for food, or did a storm separate them? Unless we see it ourselves, it’s hard to tell.”

The seal pup was only three-days-old when he was found on Scarborough Beach last week. Marine Mammals of Maine

About 40 to 50 pups are stranded in Maine each year, and the organization usually lets them find their way back into the wild on their own, Doughty said. They are brought to the center only if they are sick and won’t survive without help.

“We really try to mimic what the pups would do with their moms in the wild, so we tube feed them fluids for three to four weeks and then ween them onto fish," Doughty said. "Though some of them are stubborn and don’t eat it right away. They have their own personalities.”

Doughty said harbor seal pups are typically born off the Maine coast in late spring, which leads to more seal pup strandings this time each year.

“People should report when they see a stranded pup, but they also should give it space so the mom will come back,” Doughty said. “Bringing them back to the rehabilitation center is pretty stressful for seal pups, and the best option for helping a pup is to reunite it with mom.”

To report a seal stranding on the Maine coast, call the Marine Mammels of Maine stranding hotline at 1-800-532-9551.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.