GoFundMe for teen who left Cape Cod ice cream shop job during social distancing flap raises over $38K

“As a result of an amazing outpouring from across the world today to help this young lady, it seems that creating a Go Fund Me is the way to go,” Lawrence wrote early Monday. By 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, the page had raised $38,040.

Mark Lawrence, owner of Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour, where customers hurled profanities at staff Friday amid a backlog of orders, set up the GoFundMe page for his young employee, he said Monday via Facebook.

A fundraising effort for a teenager driven off the job at a Mashpee ice cream parlor by unruly customers chafing under wait times brought on by social distancing has raised more than $37,000.

“An employee of my small hometown ice cream shop, Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour, quit on the first day of reopening after being verbally harassed by frustrated guests,” Lawrence wrote on the GoFundMe site. “She is a 17-year-old young lady who has worked for me for the past three years and has always been one of the most hardworking, kindhearted employees and a favourite of many of our regulars. This young lady was planning to work as much as possible to save money for college in the fall.”

Lawrence wrote that the unnamed employee was subjected to a horrific barrage of insults Friday but still gamely continued to work the entire shift.

“[S]he was met with an unyielding verbal assault with some of the most vulgar and disgusting words hurled at her, these shouldn’t be heard in a men’s locker room, never mind directed to a teenager!,” Lawrence wrote. “In spite of this, she continued to work until the last ice cream was served and then turned in her apron. Asked why she didn’t tell me sooner of this behaviour, she simply said she didn’t want to disappoint me or our loyal fans.”

Lawrence said all donations would go to the teen’s college fund.

“No one deserves this kind of abuse, especially a 17-year-old young girl, in a time when we as a country should stand united,” he wrote.

On Friday, with testy customers who didn’t want to wait for their cones swearing at the young staff and a flood of orders overwhelming the team, Lawrence posted “STOP ORDERING” on Facebook and unplugged the phone. The shop opened at 2 p.m. and “by 4:30 on it was just insane,” Lawrence, 60, said Sunday.

When he finally turned the lock to the Polar Cave that night at 9:30 p.m., more than an hour after the planned closing time, Lawrence said on Facebook it was “the lowest feeling I have ever felt.”

Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about the incident Monday during his daily State House briefing.

“I’ve actually been to that ice cream place,” Baker said, turning to Lieutenant Gov. Karyn Polito and adding, “I think you’ve been there too. I think anybody who’s ever been to the Cape has been there. It’s an enormously popular place. I feel terrible for the owner, who everybody I know says is one of the most decent people you’d ever want to meet. I feel awful for the young kids who were just trying to serve a product that people really wanted, which is kind of a rite of the arrival of warm weather and summer and all the rest.”

Baker then deftly pivoted to the larger message underlying the troubling incident, one of shared sacrifice and common decency amid a pandemic that has upended nearly every facet of day-to-day life in Massachusetts, the nation, and the world.

“As much as we all might not like some of these changes in the way things work ... we have all got to stand up and recognize that this is going to put almost everyone in a somewhat different position than they have ever been in before,” Baker said. “And day in and day out, I believe the vast majority of people in Massachusetts will stand up and accept their responsibility.”

Globe correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.