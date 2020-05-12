Maine reports no new deaths, 15 coronavirus cases

Since Wednesday, 22,092 Maine residents have tested negative for the virus, officials said.

The vast majority of cases throughout the state have been reported in Cumberland County, which has 721confirmed cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. York and Kennebec trail with 264 cases and 111 cases, respectively.

No new deaths and 15 additional coronavirus cases were reported in Maine Tuesday afternoon, as the statewide death toll stands at 65 and case count rises to 1,477.

Cumberland County has also reported the most deaths since the pandemic began, with 31, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 14 deaths, followed by Kennebec and York with eight deaths each, Androscoggin with two deaths, and Franklin and Hancock with one death each.

An additional 41 people recovered from the coronavirus since Monday, bringing the total recoveries across the state to 913 people, officials said.

A total of 202 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, officials said. Of those patients, 34 are currently hospitalized, with 17 in critical care and eight on ventilators.

There are 130 ICU beds and 228 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

