Kamala Harris poses pitfalls to Biden as potential VP pick

Re “Kamala Harris is Biden’s best choice for vice president” by Michael A. Cohen (Ideas, May 3): Senator Kamala Harris looks like a great running mate for Joe Biden on paper, since she’d provide racial and generational diversity. However, a Harris selection presents serious pitfalls.

She fought for the criminalization of marijuana and school truancy as a state prosecutor before pulling a 180 on these issues during her run for president. She flip-flopped on health care policy. During the Democratic primary, she attacked former vice president Joe Biden’s previous positions on busing and then confused her own stance on the issue.