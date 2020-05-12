Kamala Harris poses pitfalls to Biden as potential VP pick

Re “Kamala Harris is Biden’s best choice for vice president” by Michael A. Cohen (Ideas, May 3): Senator Kamala Harris looks like a great running mate for Joe Biden on paper, since she’d provide racial and generational diversity. However, a Harris selection presents serious pitfalls.
She fought for the criminalization of marijuana and school truancy as a state prosecutor before pulling a 180 on these issues during her run for president. She flip-flopped on health care policy. During the Democratic primary, she attacked former vice president Joe Biden’s previous positions on busing and then confused her own stance on the issue.
It’s hard to imagine Harris winning over additional support for Biden. She’s too liberal for moderate swing voters and not nearly liberal enough to excite progressives. Furthermore, her presidential campaign fizzled last year despite high expectations and widespread media coverage.
Biden has plenty of standout choices for running mate. Talk to any Californian, and you’ll find Kamala Harris is not one of them.
Aidan Maese-Czeropski
Menlo Park, Calif.