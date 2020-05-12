Trump fights the truth as the US battles coronavirus

His willingness to mislead America was never more apparent than on Monday, when the president stood in the Rose Garden and repeatedly declared that any American who wanted a test for COVID-19 could get one.

Not that Trump singled them out, of course. But Americans who recognize this president for the factually unfettered fabulist he is won’t believe his erroneous assurances in this deadly serious time of the coronavirus pandemic, while those who trust him may not realize he is telling the country things that simply aren’t true.

Let’s hope Donald Trump’s supporters aren’t as credulous as he thinks they are. Otherwise, their health could be at risk; for as the president demonstrated this week, he’s perfectly willing to promote his political welfare at the expense of their well-being.

Advertisement

“As far as Americans getting a test, they should all be able to get a test right now,” he said — and then, after browbeating a reporter for even querying him on that matter, repeated: "If somebody wants to be tested right now, they’ll be able to be tested.”

Time was, if a president gave the American people such a crucial assurance in the middle of a national crisis, you could be reasonably confident it was true.

In this case, everyone watching knew almost immediately that what Trump had just said was false. Why? Because Dr. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services assistant secretary who is the administration’s testing coordinator, quickly qualified the president’s broad assertion, saying that anyone who needs a test for reasons of respiratory symptoms or contact tracing could get one. That doesn’t mean an asymptomatic person could necessarily get such a test, however. Giroir then added another apparent qualification to that caveat: The administration now believes enough tests are available to start the first phase of economic reopening.

Advertisement

Yet Giroir had no sooner finished his caveats and qualifications than Trump doubled down on his false assertion: “If people want to get tested, they get tested."

That brazen declaration was a Trumpian version of Admiral Farragut’s famous command. To wit: Damn the facts! Full speed ahead!

All this ignores another matter. According to the White House’s own guidelines, one important preliminary gateway to reopening is a 14-day decline in new COVID-19 cases. Some of the reopening states don’t appear to meet that guideline. As Dr. Anthony Fauci told US senators on Tuesday, hopping over that gate could have dire consequences.

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control, which in fact, paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery,” he said.

No matter. Trump believes his reelection hangs on getting the country back to work quickly, and so he’s now ignoring his own guidelines.

In less polarized times, the president’s false claim on testing alone would cost him the confidence of the country. But it won’t have as extensive an effect as it should.

That leaves two big problems, one for Trump, one for his supporters, one just and one unjust.

For Trump, it’s this: He doesn’t have the trust of most Americans, and unless adequate testing is in place, many are unlikely to reengage economically in the robust way needed to restore the economy in the short run, and certainly not by November. Which means this kind of false, confidence-eroding assertion about testing, in pursuit of a rushed reopening, is actually politically counterproductive for him.

Advertisement

The people who do trust this president, and thus are more likely to return not just to work but also to restaurants and pubs and barbershops and hair salons and malls, are his fervent supporters.

The sad fact is that rather than tell them the truth and take the lead, this president is willing to betray that trust and risk not just their health, but even some of their lives, to advance his reelection.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh