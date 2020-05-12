Covering the Patriots has taken me to places I never thought it would

Instead looking up college stats, 40 times, or scouting reports, you spend all day researching a group you had never heard of called the Three Percenters, and whether this kicker has ties to white nationalism (Justin Rohrwasser said he doesn’t, and that he is getting the tattoo removed).

For example, you wake up on April 25 expecting to follow the final four rounds of the NFL Draft to see if the Patriots draft a quarterback, and if they trade Joe Thuney for draft picks and cap relief. But then they draft a kicker with a controversial tattoo in the fifth round, and it suddenly consumes your life.

The fun of being a journalist is you never quite know where the day will take you.

You read the group’s manifesto. You also read about its involvement in the Charlottesville rally, and its occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge. You also read about how some members have harassed and intimidated minorities and gun-control advocates.

You know, typical football stuff.

As a sportswriter, you expect to have to occasionally step outside of your comfort zone. Injuries and recoveries, CTE, public financing, stadiums, contracts, fitness techniques, gun laws, drug laws — none are directly related to X’s and O’s, but knowledge of them is essential to covering the NFL.

But covering the Patriots takes you down some weird roads, man.

The accumulation of stories that have come across my plate in seven years at the Globe would be rejected by Hollywood as too outlandish. Somehow, the Patriots winning three Super Bowls in five years hasn't been the most interesting aspect of covering this team.

I came to Boston in May 2013, excited to cover the final run of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. Within five weeks, one of the Patriots’ star players was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Welcome to town.

I’ll admit, most of my knowledge about homicide laws to that point had come from reruns of “Law & Order.” But suddenly I was expected to be an expert on what Aaron Hernandez was facing in court, what the Patriots knew about him, and what the consequences for everyone could be.

Over the next four years, and two separate murder trials, we learned about mandatory life sentences without parole for first-degree murder convictions in Massachusetts. We learned about flophouses, shady drug dealers, and the mind-altering effects of synthetic marijuana.

We learned that NFL players are able to smoke copious amounts of marijuana and PCP and still not get flagged by the drug-testing program. We learned about the Patriots’ security operation and what the team was expected to know. We learned about daily life at a maximum-security prison. We learned about the grim realities of prison suicide.

And we learned the legal principle of “abatement ab initio,” which initially led the Commonwealth to vacate Hernandez’s conviction after he killed himself in 2017 before his appeal was heard. In 2019, the Supreme Judicial Court reinstated Hernandez’s conviction and ended the practice of abatement ab initio, stating that it was outdated.

A year and a half and a Super Bowl victory after the Hernandez affair, the Patriots became embroiled in yet another scandal — one much less serious in nature, yet one that captivated a nation and reached comically absurd heights.

I didn’t expect that the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Colts in the 2015 AFC Championship game would lead to two years of investigations, jealousy, score-settling, questionable science experiments, a federal lawsuit that almost reached the US Supreme Court, and a four-game suspension for the NFL’s biggest star.

The controversy known as “Deflategate” certainly had it all, tailored perfectly for a region filled with legal hawks, world-renowned scientists, and diehard sports fans.

We learned more about the Ideal Gas Law than we ever did in high school chemistry. We learned about science-for-hire firms like Exponent, hired by the NFL to build a case against Tom Brady. We learned about ball-inflation specifications, pregame chain-of-command, how long it should take a 48-year-old man to go to the bathroom, and how long data remains on a phone.

Deflategate was also an education in the American legal system. I found it fascinating to cover Brady’s lawsuit from start to finish.

We seamlessly used terms such as “more probable than not,” “fundamental fairness,” and “evident impartiality” in our everyday sports conversation the way we would “yards per carry” and “on-base percentage.” We learned intricacies of labor law, and how the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement gave Roger Goodell broad discretion to suspend Brady even though the NFL’s case had significant flaws.

We became knowledgeable about federal court procedures, and how rare it was for District Judge Richard Berman to have his ruling overturned in appellate court. We learned about “en banc” hearings, and what it takes to get a case heard in front of the US Supreme Court. We learned that courtroom sketches are still a thing in New York.

But lest you think Brady serving his four-game suspension in 2016 would be the end of the wackiness on the Patriots beat, just you wait.

A few years and two more Super Bowl victories later, the Patriots’ 2019 offseason took us down another unexpected road. Instead of focusing on the team’s sixth Super Bowl championship in February, we suddenly were thrust into the world of Asian day spas, Florida prostitution laws, and human trafficking when Patriots owner Robert Kraft got caught up in a police sting in Jupiter, Fla.

The human trafficking angle, a connection made in press conferences by local authorities, turned out to be bogus. And Kraft may ultimately beat the prostitution charge because of the potential illegality of the authorities’ search.

The Kraft saga taught us about “sneak-and-peek” arrest warrants that allow law enforcement to engage in undercover operations without notifying the occupant. These warrants have been around since the 1970s, and have become popular devices to sniff out potential terrorism post-9/11.

But Florida judges ruled that the authorities overstepped their bounds this time in using “sneak-and-peek” warrants to fake a bomb scare and install surveillance cameras inside the Orchids of Asia and several other spas in Florida.

Most defendants in Kraft’s situation just take the plea deal and move on. But Kraft lawyered up, got the key video evidence tossed, and seems likely to beat the case as it remains tied up in appeals. His defense is certainly self-serving, but Kraft’s deep pockets and determination brought to light an abuse of power that otherwise would have continued.

Now, 15 months later, the Patriots find themselves in the spotlight again. This time, it’s for drafting a kicker with a controversial tattoo. He is the latest circus act to come to Foxborough, following the murderous tight end, the quarterback suspended for deflating footballs, and the owner getting busted for sex favors.

Can’t wait to see what tomorrow will bring.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin