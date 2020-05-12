Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

The Sox eventually lose (the Ed Armbrister game), but Dwight Evans’s tying two-run blast in the top of the ninth inning is one clutch home run that is rarely talked about.

Red Sox-Devil Rays, April 24, 2005 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Back when they were called the Devil Rays and perennially lousy, they sure liked to pick fights with the Red Sox. Didn’t win many of those, either.

Heat-Celtics, Dec. 30, 2016 (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Did anyone ever make as memorable a mark with the Celtics in a shorter time than Isaiah Thomas? He drops 52 on the Runnin’ Spoelstras in this one.

