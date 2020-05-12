Lowell’s Mayele Malango takes his shot with inaugural Revolution II team

He will look at pictures of himself at age 3 and remember that was when he and his family fled their country during the Second Congo War. Then he’ll think about the struggles he faced living for a decade in a Malawi refugee camp, where food and shelter were no guarantees, and where he played soccer barefoot on the gravel roads because he didn’t own a pair of shoes.

There are times when Mayele Malango will reflect on his remarkable journey, from his days as a toddler in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to his landing with the inaugural edition of the New England Revolution II team this spring.

Advertisement

“To think where I came from and how I started, I just think, ‘Wow,’’’ said the 23-year old Malango, who signed a contract with the Revolution II in January.

“I came so far. Look where I am right now. I think about that a lot, because it’s good to think about how it started and what I came from.”

Through the United Nations Refugee Program, Malango moved from Malawi to Lowell with his family and enrolled at Lowell High for his junior year in 2015.

Lowell assistant coach Jason Bettencourt vividly remembers the first day of preseason training that year, Malango approaching the field for tryouts, cleats in hand.

“We saw him walking, and you could tell he was something special just by his demeanor and the way he carried himself,” Bettencourt said. “It was kind of unexpected. He just hit the ground running from Day 1.”

Malango blossomed into a star forward for the Red Raiders, leading the Merrimack Valley Conference in scoring as a junior and again as a senior. He won back-to-back league MVP awards during his first stint of organized soccer.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach a lot of talented players at Lowell, but by far Mayele has been the most talented,” Bettencourt said. “The greatest thing about him is his work ethic and his drive to get better. He’s the first one at practice and the last one to leave. He’s always trying to be an expert at his craft.”

Advertisement

While Malango flourished on the soccer field for Lowell, adjusting to life in this country was a challenge. He had to learn the English language and develop skills most Americans take for granted, such as using a debit card and cooking food with kitchen appliances. His Lowell teammates and coaches helped out, providing him with proper clothing, soccer equipment, and any other accessories he needed.

“It was tough,” Malango said of his acclimation to a new life. “Everything was new to me, because in Africa we didn’t have all that stuff.”

As a college freshman at Salem State, he dominated the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference, pacing the MASCAC in goals (17) and points (43).

“He scored goals that we don’t see people at the college level put away,” recalled Salem State coach Matt Correia. “They were professional-type goals, and I thought to myself that this guy was going to have a chance.”

He also made an impression with his humility. After a conference win over Worcester State in which Malango scored the only goal on a one-touch strike, he carted the ball bag over to the team bus.

“My cousin says, ‘Why is Mayele carrying it? He’s the star,’” Correia recalled. “It’s just how Mayele is. It’s such a cliché type story, where hard work can get you where you want to be. He’s had such a unique route to where he is, but each thing he did, he knew it was part of the process.”

Advertisement

After being named the MASCAC MVP as a freshman, Malango transferred to UMass Lowell for his sophomore year. He recorded one goal and two assists in 18 games for the River Hawks before turning pro at the conclusion of the season.

Last summer, Malango was playing for the Boston Bolts in the United Soccer League’s League Two when the Revolution noticed him during a private scrimmage. In January, the Revolution II signed him for their inaugural season in the 12-team USL League One. The Revs II were in the middle of preseason training when the coronavirus outbreak postponed the season.

To stay in shape for a possible return, Malango works out every morning at his house, then goes to a nearby park with his older brother to work on ball drills. He’s also representing the Revolution in the 2020 USL eCup FIFA 20, a six-week-long gaming tournament featuring all 32 clubs in the USL Championship and USL League One.

As he looked back on his days living in the Congo and Malawi, Malango remembered the time he broke his toe on a stone playing soccer in the refugee camp. Now, the 6-foot-1 striker is hoping to embark on a long-lasting professional soccer career.

Advertisement

“When I got to America I had one goal, and that was to be a professional soccer player,” Malango said. “I had the passion, I had the confidence myself, and I had the faith one day it would happen.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.