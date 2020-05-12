MLB presents its return-to-play plan to the players

According to the New York Post, Tuesday’s presentation included economics, but MLB did not formally propose a salary model for the abbreviated season based on revenue sharing.

One of the biggest obstacles, as usual, will be money.

Major League Baseball on Tuesday presented the Players Association with its proposal for how best to start the season in early July. Now the sides have roughly three weeks to come to an agreement.

The players consider revenue sharing analogous to a salary cap, something they have long rejected in collective bargaining going back to the early 1990s.

With revenue sharing, the owners would want the players to share the burden of financial losses that will come from playing in empty ballparks.

The Players Association maintains that a March 26 agreement with the owners settled this issue and does not need to be revisited. At that time, the players agreed to prorated salaries based on how many games are played.

MLB contends that agreement was based on fans being allowed to attend games, something that is now seen as unlikely given the limitations still in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some games could be played at spring training parks or neutral sites,

MLB, which does not make its finances public, has said 40 percent of team revenue comes from ticket sales, concessions, and other game-day profits.

The players also feel they are taking on the greater physical risk by leaving their homes to play and travel for at least three months.

As the NBA and NHL prepare to return and the NFL is full speed ahead for its 2020 season after a successful draft, billionaire owners squabbling over money with millionaire players would be a terrible public image for baseball at a time when so many of its fans and team employees are suffering economically because of the pandemic.

To what degree commissioner Rob Manfred and Players Association executive director Tony Clark can keep their discussions private remains to be seen.

On Monday, after numerous media outlets reported the owners would seek revenue sharing, Clark told The Athletic, “ … the league is trying to take advantage of a global health crisis to get what they’ve failed to achieve in the past.”

While there is no formal deadline to reach an agreement, the initial proposal is for spring training to resume in June for approximately three weeks. That will require considerable planning on the part of the league, teams, and individual players in terms of health and safety protocols.

It remains uncertain whether all teams would return to their spring training sites in Arizona or Florida or some will choose to prepare using the facilities at their home ballparks.

MLB also has to gain approval from various heath officials and governmental agencies to bring together what would be at least 50 players and likely as many coaches, athletic trainers, and other staffers for workouts and then games.

