NBA Players Association denies report it polled players about a possible return this season

After an ESPN report saying the National Basketball Players Association had conducted a poll trying to gauge player sentiment about a possible return to the court this year, the NBPA issued a strong denial on Tuesday.

“The NBPA is not engaging in and has not authorized any formal poll of its players,” read a statement issued to The Athletic.

The statement came in the wake of a report from ESPN Tuesday that indicated the NBPA was asking players for their feelings about a possibly coming back to resume the season. According to ESPN, players were receiving text messages from union reps asking, “Do you want to try and play again this season? Yes or no?”