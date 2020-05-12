Ben Volin opens the mailbag to answer your Patriots questions

A: Winston and Dalton weren’t just reasonable, they were bargain-basement: a $1.1 million base value for Winston in New Orleans, and $3 million for Dalton in Dallas. Even with the Patriots having only $1.07 million in cap space, they easily could have moved a little money around to sign either quarterback.

▪ From John: Do you interpret the lack of activity at quarterback as meaning Belichick has a high regard of Jarrett Stidham? Or is it because the salary cap issue is such that they cannot afford to sign even a low-figure contact? I think Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton were reasonable at the prices they signed. The $18 million in dead money for Brady, Antonio Brown, is hard to overcome, in my opinion.

But they didn’t, and they didn’t make a move for any significant quarterback in free agency or the draft. The position is definitely Jarrett Stidham’s this year, though I don’t see it as a declaration by the Patriots that he is “The Guy.” It’s more, “Let’s see what the kid can do,” which makes sense for where the Patriots are organizationally.

They are now in the beginning stages of what looks like a two-year rebuilding period of finding the next young building blocks and cleaning up their salary cap. Stidham is an unknown, but I definitely see the rationale in giving him a shot.

The Patriots obviously liked what he brought to the table as a rookie, he has a year of experience in the system, and has three years left on his contract at minimum salaries ($675,000 this year). If Stidham is good, the Patriots have a major advantage over the rest of the NFL. And if he can’t handle it, they can always look for a quarterback next year.

I certainly understand why Belichick would give Stidham a shot rather than spend money on a Winston, Dalton, or Cam Newton, none of whom will be part of the Patriots’ future. My one concern is that young quarterbacks often get hurt as they navigate the NFL, and the Patriots don’t have great depth behind Stidham. I would have liked to see them draft a quarterback in the middle rounds and keep Brian Hoyer as the No. 3.

Is Brian Hoyer good enough to be the Patriots' No. 2? Mark Zaleski/FR170793 AP via AP

▪ From Scott: The Patriots are enamored with Hoyer — why? Can’t wait for the in-depth article on Hoyer 2020.

A: They do love Hoyer. He’s pretty much everything you want in a backup quarterback: hard-working, humble, knows the system, consistent. Hoyer was the Patriots’ offensive leader the last two offseasons when Tom Brady skipped workouts. Now he will be the perfect veteran mentor in a young QB room of Stidham, J’Mar Smith, and Brian Lewerke.

There are questions about whether Hoyer is good enough to be the Patriots’ No. 2, and whether he can still win games if Stidham goes down. Hoyer’s one start last year with the Colts was a three-interception loss to the Dolphins. But Hoyer will definitely be an important presence in the quarterback room this year.

▪ From Nick: I’m not a talent evaluator, but all I can think of is Tebucky Jones when I hear and read about Kyle Dugger. Hope he proves me wrong. I just don’t understand how you use your “first pick” on a guy that arguably could have come over as an undrafted free agent. Sounds like it’s all about the money this year when you trade out of the first round where there were some potentially really good football players.

A: I have heard that criticism more than a few times, that the Patriots used a second-round pick on a player they could have gotten in the late rounds, and it’s simply not true. Just because Dugger was a Division 2 player doesn’t mean he’s not a top draft prospect.

Dugger more than held his own against some of the other top prospects during Senior Bowl week, and he got taken exactly in the range (37th overall) that the draft analysts expected.

Comparing Dugger to Tavon Wilson and Jordan Richards, two other recent second-round safeties, also isn’t quite exact. Most analysts had Wilson and Richards rated as late-round prospects who were over-drafted by the Patriots, while Dugger was universally viewed as a top prospect.

Kyle Dugger was the only Division 2 player invited to the Senior Bowl. Butch Dill/Associated Press

▪ From Kevin: Ben, we spent last season and before that with Brady being unsatisfied with the receivers on the roster. Now Bill is handing the keys to Stidham with an even less talented group, at least on paper. If N’Keal Harry doesn’t show first-round ability, then what’s left except a flock of short slot guys behind Julian Edelman? Hopefully the O-line is better and they have a solid run offense. Doesn’t look like much field stretching, which will make running difficult since there might not be any receiver who a defender will fear.

A: A lot to unpack there.

First, I agree, the offensive line should be better with David Andrews coming back at center, and Isaiah Wynn hopefully staying healthy and having a year of experience at left tackle. And a healthy offensive line gives Stidham a chance.

Next, I agree that the Patriots’ stable of receivers does not overwhelm. They are completely inexperienced at tight end, and are counting on two rookie third-round picks. Their receiving corps also lacks pure speed and doesn’t have anyone other than Julian Edelman who can create consistent separation.

But the receiving corps could still improve from last year. Mohamed Sanu was slowed by an unfortunate ankle injury that should be behind him in 2020. I still have high hopes for Harry, whose physical talents are obvious. With a year under his belt, he should play faster and more explosive. Jakobi Meyers also has experience, and had a good connection with Stidham last preseason. Gunner Olszewski intrigues me as the next slot receiver.

And it will be interesting to see if switching from Brady to Stidham makes it easier on the younger receivers.

▪ From Jim: Does the ball have to be spotted 7 yards back on a field goal or extra point attempt? Or 8 yards back if the kicker or holder prefers?

A: I don’t believe there are any rules dictating where a kick must be spotted, but today’s kickers generally prefer 8 yards of space from the line of scrimmage. An extra point spotted at the 15 is really a 33-yard kick. A ball spotted at the 35 is a 53-yard kick.

▪ From Andrew: Today’s NFL is 90 percent QB, and as it stands, the Pats have the weakest QB situation in the league. I know teams have to plan for the future, but the ouster of 12 was more abrupt and colder than was needed. As constituted, the Pats will be lucky to win 5 games given their schedule, the revenge factor for all other teams and their woeful QB situation.

A: The schedule is definitely difficult, perhaps the most difficult Belichick has ever encountered with the Patriots. And given the state of the offense, there could be some rough games. But the Patriots will still have a strong defense, a stout offensive line, and smart coaches in Belichick and Josh McDaniels. They might miss the playoffs this year, but I’ve still got them at 8-8.

▪ From Michael: Here are some sobering thoughts about the NFL actually having a season: There are 32 teams. Each team will have 90 players vying to make the team — that’s 2,880 players. Each team has about 16 coaches. That’s an additional 512 people. That’s 3,392 total people on the football fields and locker rooms.

All will have to be tested for COVID-19. Those found negative will have to remain quarantined for the duration of camp and those making the squads will have to remain quarantined for the entire season. If not, they risk contaminating entire squads and coaching staffs.

A: Actually, your numbers are low because they don’t include doctors, trainers, support staff, nutritionists, security, first responders, and so on. No one knows what the world will look like in September, but it’s hard to be optimistic right now about the NFL having a season, given the enormous medical and logistical hurdles that have to be cleared.

