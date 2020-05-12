USA Gymnastics scraps events for rest of the year

USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung called the decision “in the best interest” of the gymnastics community after receiving guidance from health experts and consulting with coaches and athletes.

The organization announced Tuesday it is scrapping the US Classic and the national championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization had initially hoped to reschedule the events for later in 2020 after the Tokyo Olympics were pushed back to the summer of 2021.

The 2021 US Classic will be held in Hartford on May 21. The 2021 national championships will be held in Fort Worth from June 3-6. A new date for the Olympic trials, initially scheduled for June in St. Louis, has not yet been set.

Too early?

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he believes it is too early for the Premier League to be planning a resumption of the season.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and West Ham all play in the capital. The mayor’s office says the league should resume only “when it is safe to do so.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that sports events in the country could resume in June if there is not a new spike in COVID-19 infections.

Main track open

Belmont Park’s main track reopened for training, with preparations underway for a resumption of live racing and the start of the spring-summer meet, which has been delayed by the pandemic. Wearing face masks and gloves, outriders and gate crew led horses to the main track in Elmont, N.Y., for exercise. The dirt training track has remained open throughout the suspension of live racing … German soccer clubs will decide whether to adopt a rule change to increase the number of substitutions when they meet by video conference on Thursday. The International Football Association Board agreed last week to let teams use two extra substitutes per match in 2020. That should help leagues clear a backlog of games created by the coronavirus pandemic … World Cup winner Giuseppe Bergomi said he had COVID-19. The former Italy defender said that for 20-25 days beginning in early March his back was in so much pain that he couldn’t sit down. He added in an Instagram chat that he felt constantly weak. The 56-year-old Bergomi said he has recovered. Bergomi played for Inter Milan and helped Italy to the 1982 World Cup title.