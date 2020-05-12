Worcester to allow construction of new PawSox stadium to resume

“We are pleased at the city manager’s news, not only for WooSox fans and those looking forward to Polar Park, but because it is a step forward in the community’s recovery from this striking scourge,” team principal owner and chairman Larry Lucchino said in a statement.

Worcester city manager Ed Augustus announced on Monday that some city construction projects would be allowed to resume for the first time since they were put on hold in the first week of April because of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of that resumption, the city is preparing to restart construction on Polar Park – which had been shut down at the start of April – as soon as Monday..

The construction freeze at Polar Park, the anticipated new home of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, is about to thaw.

While construction will resume after a delay of roughly seven weeks, it remains to be seen what the impact on the schedule will be, and what its implications are on the team’s ability to move into its new city and new ballpark in April 2021.

Even with the resumption of construction, the additional safety protocols necessary during the pandemic will impact the time and budget of the building schedule, though a fuller sense of that impact won’t be known until at least June.

“While we look forward to resuming the construction of Worcester’s new ballpark, we recognize that precautions, health, and safety remain paramount,” Lucchino said. “We will support our local construction workers, and we will abide by the conditions set forth by our leaders to ensure an environment that complies with their public policy and expert medical recommendations. We will save an assessment of the delay and the adverse impacts for another day.”

Prior to the shutdown of construction, the team acknowledged that the timetable to complete park construction prior to its scheduled opening for the 2021 season was tight. Even assuming no further delays due to the public health environment, the combination of the seven-week delay and the additional safety protocols only add to the challenges that the team will face to complete construction.

If construction on Polar Park is not completed, it remains to be seen how the team would proceed. Assuming that the 2021 minor league season starts next April, uncertainty surrounding the construction schedule of Polar Park will require the team to examine contingencies. One possibility is a phased opening while construction on Polar Park is finished.

Alternately, while the 2020 season had been scheduled to be the final one for the Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate in McCoy Stadium, Pawtucket mayor Donald Grebien has expressed a willingness to consider the possibility of extending the team’s lease into the start of 2021 should Polar Park not be ready for the team’s move to Worcester.

