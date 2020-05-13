‘Killing Eve’: From fantastic to forgettable

A friend recently asked me what I thought about the new season of “Killing Eve,” which premiered about a month ago on BBC America. And I had one of those “Oh my God! I left the baby on the bus” moments, because I essentially forgot that season 3 had begun.
Well, I forgot — but, more likely, I blocked it. I found the second season of the thriller series to be quite a letdown, after a stellar first season. I had to push myself to finish the eight episodes because I was so irritated by what I was seeing. The show landed on my good-shows-gone-bad-very-very-quickly list, alongside “Prison Break,” “Glee,” and “Heroes.” The only thing that kept me going, as I labored along, was Jodie Comer as Villanelle. No matter what the script required her to do, Comer was always entertaining. She made Villanelle bratty, bored, brilliant, and fun to watch, and her ability to switch in and out of accents was a trip.
But the story line, built on cat-and-mouse intrigue, had a million holes in it. Also, the cool subterranean attraction that Sandra Oh’s Eve had for both Villanelle and the danger she represented became explicit — and lost its subtlety. Because it worked so beautifully in season 1, the writers seemed to have decided to play it up big time and spoil it. Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote season 1 but not season 2, which may have had something to do with the downshift in quality. Or maybe the concept just didn’t have enough life left in it. But, bottom line, I was glad to be done with it.
Are you watching? Should I return to the fold? Does the plot make more sense than it did last season? Right now, I’m inclined to leave it be, as I did “Westworld,” and fill my time elsewise.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.