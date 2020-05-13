‘Killing Eve’: From fantastic to forgettable

A friend recently asked me what I thought about the new season of “Killing Eve,” which premiered about a month ago on BBC America. And I had one of those “Oh my God! I left the baby on the bus” moments, because I essentially forgot that season 3 had begun.

Well, I forgot — but, more likely, I blocked it. I found the second season of the thriller series to be quite a letdown, after a stellar first season. I had to push myself to finish the eight episodes because I was so irritated by what I was seeing. The show landed on my good-shows-gone-bad-very-very-quickly list, alongside “Prison Break,” “Glee,” and “Heroes.” The only thing that kept me going, as I labored along, was Jodie Comer as Villanelle. No matter what the script required her to do, Comer was always entertaining. She made Villanelle bratty, bored, brilliant, and fun to watch, and her ability to switch in and out of accents was a trip.