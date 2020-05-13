Boston Chamber of Commerce: Crucial details are missing in Baker’s phased reopening plan

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce issued a policy brief on Wednesday afternoon pointing out several key details that its members still want to see fleshed out in Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, which is expected to be released on Monday. The details revolve around medical metrics, statewide testing, childcare, and public transit.

The Baker administration tried to give the business community some parameters in advance of reopening the economy next week. For at least one prominent business group, however, there are still too many unanswered questions.

Baker shuttered nonessential workplaces in March to stem the spread of COVID-19, and his administration is working with a task force of business leaders and public officials to draft a reopening plan in time for Monday.

Advertisement

The chamber last week made public its concerns that certain key issues needed to be addressed as quickly as possible, for businesses to make preparations. Those issues included access to virus and antibody tests, availability of childcare, and reliability and safety of public transportation.

Baker offered some basic protocols on Monday for businesses that are planning to reopen, such as the need to require masks in the workplace and six-foot distances between coworkers. But the chamber’s newest policy brief, issued two days after Baker’s presentation, makes it clear that some business leaders believe crucial details are still missing.

For example, Baker said he expects a gradual, four-phase reopening, starting with businesses where face-to-face contact with outside individuals is relatively minimal. But the chamber says the administration still needs to share the precise medical benchmarks that would trigger each successive relaxation of restrictions.

Massachusetts has become a leader in coronavirus tests, but the chamber wants to see a clear plan explained for how the state reaches the point of having virus and antibody tests available for “anyone, at anytime.”

Advertisement

And the chamber members are still anxiously awaiting more information about childcare: Schools and daycare operations for nonessential workers are closed through the end of June, although it’s possible Baker could allow some childcare centers to reopen earlier. (Baker is already allowing many centers to stay open, but only to help essential workers who can’t otherwise get coverage.)

Among other things, the chamber is pushing the administration for a plan to spend a new infusion of $45 million from the federal CARES Act that is supposed to be used for childcare.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.