Trump says he disagrees with Fauci over reopening

President Donald Trump accused the nation’s top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci of wanting to “play all sides of the equation” with congressional testimony Tuesday that warned reopening the country too quickly could lead to coronavirus case flare ups.

“I was surprised by his answer, actually,” Trump said. “Because you know, it’s just - to me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools.”

Fauci on Tuesday said that there would not likely be a vaccine or broadly effective treatment for coronavirus before the fall term began for students, and said the US needs “to be careful we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects” of the virus.