Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A purple gallinule visited a pond in Dennis, and a ruff was seen in Barnstable.

Recent sightings (through May 5) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Some birds noted in Provincetown included a hooded warbler and a cerulean warbler in Foss Woods; a Cape May warbler, 2 rusty blackbirds, 16 blue-headed vireos, and 165 yellow-rumped warblers in the Beech Forest; an American golden-plover and 3 little gulls at Race Point; and a golden-crowned kinglet at Clapps Pond.

Widespread arrivals included Baltimore orioles, ruby-throated hummingbirds, house wrens, gray catbirds, willets, least terns, and many other species.

Advertisement

Tricolored herons were found in Mashpee and Falmouth, and other reports around the Cape included a worm-eating warbler in Falmouth; blue grosbeaks in Falmouth and Mashpee; a horned grebe and a common goldeneye in Mashpee; a red phalarope and a Leach’s storm-petrel at Corporation Beach in Dennis; 2 lesser scaup and at least 20 glossy ibis in West Harwich; up to 3 black vultures in various places; an upland sandpiper in Brewster; and 2 soras in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.