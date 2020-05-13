The Boston Book Festival wants to read your essays

Calling all aspiring writers.
For its new community-wide project, At Home Boston, the Boston Book Festival is collecting 200-word nonfiction essays from people across the Greater Boston area. Everyone — from housebound parents to front-line workers, to grandparents and teachers — is invited to submit stories about their experiences during this unprecedented time.
Winning essays will be chosen by the Boston Book Festival and featured on the festival’s blog. Some essays will also be published in the Globe and featured at the fall festival, scheduled for Oct. 24-25.
“We hope to feature stories of kindness and inspiration as well as those of struggle and sacrifice,” said Norah Piehl, Boston Book Festival’s executive director. “Our goal is to create an important archive of this challenging time in the city.”
You can submit essays through June 30 at bostonbookfest.org.
