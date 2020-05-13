How to get everyone in your house to help keep things tidy-ish

My family starts out each week with the best intentions. Sunday nights, my husband and I spend a little extra time cleaning and organizing. We finish up the laundry, tidy the homeschooling station, and give the kitchen a thorough cleaning. By Monday lunch, stuff is already out of place. By Wednesday, it looks like a tornado hit. Things were bad enough pre-corona; living in quarantine is not making this better. My kids, ages 8 and 13, aren’t total beasts; they do chores daily — taking out garbage, emptying the dishwasher, feeding the pets, and more. But they also leave stuff everywhere. Dirty socks on the dining room floor. Stuffed animals in the hallway. Art supplies on the kitchen table. Gum wrappers everywhere. (How do they even get so much gum?) It’s gross, annoying, and time-consuming.

To be clear, I’m not looking for perfection. I just want to maintain a minimum level of neatness, and perhaps a shred of sanity. I admit I’m not the ultimate role model. But also my underwear has never been found in a bucket of shoes in the mudroom.

The Internet is plump with advice and solutions — label bins, set a timer, use a reward chart, unplug the wireless router, blah, blah, blah. I’ve tried them all. Eventually, each tactic breaks down, and eventually, I do too. The problem is, I don’t want to micromanage it. And to be honest, I’m sick of hearing my own nagging. Why can’t they just pick up after themselves without being asked 17 times?

It turns out I’m neither delusional nor alone in this dilemma. My expectations are “more reasonable and more possible than most people give credit for,” says Julie Morgenstern (www.juliemorgenstern.com), a productivity, organizing, and time management expert and author of “Time to Parent: Organizing Your Life to Bring Out the Best in Your Child and You.” And while our increased tension over misplaced socks “may be triggered by corona,” she says, “it’s not ending with it.” Sheltering in place, says Morgenstern, is a tipping point. “We’re forced to confront that there’s something wrong with how we’ve set things up.” In other words, it’s a great time for a systems-based approach to solving this problem.

Morgenstern emphasizes that changing habits is as much about changing minds as behaviors. But shifting mind-sets takes some buying in, and generally, that starts with us moms. Most of us are culturally programmed — over lifetimes and centuries — to carry the heaviest loads. “We fall into a pattern where we’ve taken ownership,” says Morgenstern, and “helped create whatever dynamic exists.”

Even in egalitarian households, moms tend to do the majority of the planning, organizing, and picking up. That’s its own complex issue, of course, but recognizing that household logistics belong to everyone in the family is a critical first step. Remember also that in many ways, kids are capable, self-sufficient, and want to be valued as part of a team, adds Morgenstern. And data show that kids who do chores gain confidence and competence as adults.

Here’s how to use this advice in real life. Hold a family meeting, where you can talk about things in a proactive — not reactive — way. Establish your shared goals, which can can be as simple as wanting a home where everyone feels comfortable, can find what they’re looking for when they need it, and there’s not a lot of tension around minor things.

Next, redivide the labor. Morgenstern recommends a game she uses with clients that she calls “Put all your cards on the table.” To “play,” write out each task required to run your household — cooking, planning meals, doing laundry, scheduling activities, paying bills, and so on — on an index card. With your family sitting together, sort the cards by who does each chore. This will help everyone visualize all work that needs to be done, and who’s doing it. (Pro tip: Leave the “told-you-so” attitude behind.)

A redivision of tasks — and understanding what’s “fair” — should be easier from here, and help kids understand the shared payoff. Will dealing out index cards motivate my kids to vacuum next time I ask? It seems questionable, but Morgenstern’s plan doesn’t stop there. Setting very clear expectations is the next step. If kids are required to make their beds each morning, for example, clarify whether that means as soon as they wake up, or if after breakfast is OK. Any systems you set up should be very clear, achievable, and easy enough for a 5-year-old to follow, regardless of your kids’ ages. That means no fussing over how shirts are folded or glasses are placed on a shelf. If it gets done adequately, it’s a win.

Here’s where the mind-set shift kicks in. Once everyone knows what’s expected and how their behavior affects the whole family, buy-in should follow, and nagging should stop. (If you must nudge, try stating the obvious rather than delivering orders with charged emotion.) Kids will realize that “honoring these systems is actually a way of taking care of each other,” says Morgenstern.

I’m willing to give it a shot. Check back in with me in a couple of weeks, and I’ll let you know how my living room floor looks.



