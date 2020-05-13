Mass Audubon’s Bird-a-thon starts Friday, with some social-distancing changes

Dubbed the Bird-at-home-a-thon, this year’s event will run for 24 hours, starting at 6 p.m. on May 15, timed to coincide with the peak of spring bird migration. Mass Audubon is encouraging watchers to stay within walking or biking distance of their homes this time, to eliminate carbon emissions from driving.

Since its inception in 1983, the Bird-a-thon has become Mass Audubon Society’s largest fund-raiser. It typically draws hundreds of people venturing out in groups of four to five to look for birds in the wilderness. But with social distancing protocols in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will see some changes this year.

Wayne Peterson is Mass Audubon’s director of important bird areas and organizes the Bird-a-thon. Last year, the fund-raiser brought in $240,000 for the society, he said, and participants spotted 273 species.

“There have been some really fancy birds seen,” Peterson said. “When you put hundreds of people out bird-watching on a given day in the best month for birding, that’s a lot of eyes looking.”

This year, groups of bird-watchers cannot safely compete together at one of Mass Audubon’s sanctuaries across the state, so watchers will communicate with team members and report sightings virtually. While Peterson noted the changes may mean the number of birds seen may be lower this year, he hopes the switch will encourage families and younger bird-watchers to participate.

Participants can join an existing team, and make a pledge or create a fund-raising page to benefit Mass Audubon’s programming and sanctuary maintenance — or they can do some spotting without joining in the fund-raising. Team captains will provide lists of 268 bird species to identify by sight or sound, and teams will be awarded collective points for each sighting. Birders must adhere to the birding code of ethics while watching and report their sightings to the team captain.

Out-of-state birders can join in the fun, too, but team totals will reflect only sightings in-state. The team that scores the most points will be awarded the Brewster Cup and bragging rights.

“Maybe people will find they have some really great birds right down the street from where they live,” Peterson said. “Who knows?”