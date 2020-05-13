5-alarm fire strikes mill in Norton

A 5-alarm firee broke out at a commercial mill building in Norton Wednesday evening, fire officials said.
The fire at 138 Barrows St. drew firefighters from several surrounding cities and towns to fight the blaze, the Norton Fire Department said on Facebook post shortly after 6 p.m.
The property is the site of Tweave manufacturing, Capt. Robert Wood said.
The street is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area, Norton police said on Twitter.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com
Advertisement
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com.